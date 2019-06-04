Modi’s Triumph and BJP

June 04, 2019 | Reyaz Ahmad Mir

Perspective

BJP or to be more precise, Narinder Modi got landslide victory even bigger than that of 2014. What has actually worked for Modi mantra to manage a big bang in the political spectrum of India? Answer to "what" needs a precise calibration of past events. If digging a little deep, multi causal theory would come to fore to emerge as a fact we all have watched on 23rd of May.

Unlike previous combat in political wring, this time ultra nationalism was put at front foot by Modi to make a triple ton. The Pulwama attack and its fall out which had taken two neighboring countries to the brink of war, finally proved to be a fruitful dividend for BJP. The buzz of Balakot, Abhinandan and Mig 21 was converted into votes by BJP cadres, the real decider than large crowds which abysmally proved mere spectators for their opponents at the end of the day.

Modi's personal charisma also played a front runner role in achieving the thumping majority. His charisma at least from 2014 general elections ended the era of coalition politics in Indian political landscape. Till 2014, it had been a general perception that coalition politics would continue for longer time to come in the midst of ever growing multi-party scenario with individual political identity. The perception was altogether changed into a record single party majority by Narinder Modi.

BJP's in-born political philosophy of Hindutva did also bestow a lot to them in ascending the thrown. Erecting Ram Temple, scraping Article 370 or 35-A, though a rhetoric till now, was used as a bait to woo the voters. The weird statements against minority, not sparing even dead, uttered time and again by various BJP leaders was not replied by vote against them. The orchestrated incidents of mob lynching leading to deaths were not considered a slur on India's secular face. The whooping score in elections by the party is likely to encourage them again to show their muscles against minority because of the pat they received from the peoples' verdict.

The phrase "development", which was relentlessly demeaned by the opposition, had an impact for sure. This time an overwhelming increase in vote share in favor of BJP across the religion, region and race can't be overlooked. Modi's sabka wikas finally got sabka saath and he was able to infuse feeling of sabka wishwas among people. De-monetization and the GST, the bigger issues which had created ripples in all socio-political circles were finally legitimized. Does it mean the economic measures taken earlier were rational and required? Or, people of India are not too rational to understand nitty gritty of these issues. The GDP couldn't show any such positive graphics as was projected. Unemployment rate was confirmed very high in BJP period during the last half century. Is this a development so was endorsed by public?

The contours of development were redefined and only Indian people in majority knew that or the rhetoric influenced deeply their thinking faculties. Or, they have made up their mind to ignore all other areas but to go with philosophy of majoritarianism. If so, they are very smart electorates beyond ordinary comprehension. This never means BJP had not done anything significant on economic front in its first term. But, did the amount of work done deserve a triple ton for Modi? That is a mystery.

It is believed even in common folk that media shapes, makes or breaks the ideas. The case with BJP remained true to its notion. Media jingoism during the entire term reached to the climax leaving a few exceptions with only biting their nails. Portraying in a corporate effort ultimately achieved its target. They didn't analyze or examine the situation in an objective and professional way. It was simply a "campaigning" aired in their prime time discussions. People were kept off the issues and real life concerns. They worked hard to frame a mindset where everything was fair and a narrative was created that the rudder, if not given in BJP's hand, the ship will sink. National security concerns were identified with Narinder Modi and BJP. Rest were badly branded week.

Opposition particularly Congress has nothing to come up with a strong counter narrative. There was no leader in their camp as strong as Modi. His commitment towards his party and his mission couldn't force the opposition to learn from him. There was no wrong in it. They tried to stand in contrast with him so were crushed like anything. Saying they couldn't deceive people by mere rhetoric is fine. But they couldn't give them something practical alternative to be believed in. And this is truth too that they minded their own survival while facing the political onslaught of Modi who could make a strong perception that he is only for his country. People received it plainly. Anyway, this is a revolutionary democratic phase of Indian polity where a political party with ideological agenda remains in power through democratic process. Its legitimacy can't be questioned now. Now the question arises; where the ship navigates in coming next five years? Others are still thinking whether there was any loose screw in EVMs!

reyazmir58@gmail.com