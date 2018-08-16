‘Modi’s statement rhetoric, hopeless’

PM’s Aug 15 speech fails to woo Kashmir’s political parties
PM’s Aug 15 speech fails to woo Kashmir’s political parties
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 15:
Mainstream political parties in the State along with political pundits Wednesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s August 15 statement vis-à-vis Kashmir as “old wine in a new bottle” lacking the will to change the situation on the ground.
National Conference (NC) General Secretary and lawmaker Ali Muhammad Sagar said helpless Kashmiri people could only welcome such statements as they have no other tool like an Army or anything.
“(Atal Bihari) Vajpayee gave a statement on Kashmir and we welcomed it and then Modi gave a statement on Kashmir last year (Na goli se, na gaali se, Kashmir ki samasya suljhegi gale lagaane se) and we welcomed his statement too. Now he has said the same thing again and we will welcome it,” he said.
Sagar said all the welcoming is alright but then something from all these statements needs to percolate on the ground as well.
“In reality, he or their former ally Peoples Democratic Party did nothing for Kashmir, didn’t talk to Hurriyat or any other stakeholder,” he said.
Sagar said NC hoped Modi would do something on Kashmir as he had a big mandate and he himself boasted about having all the plans in his pocket to solve Kashmir.
“He told Mufti Sayeed that he doesn’t need his suggestion on Kashmir as he knew everything on it,” the NC leader said.
He said between the previous statement of Modi and the present one, so many people had been killed in Kashmir with the BJP’s iron-fist policy.
“They didn’t employ this policy even in Punjab,” Sagar said. “After Modi said there was a need to embrace Kashmiris, the locals had faced an Operation All-Out.”
He said instead of embracing people here, they were now being sent to jails outside the State.
“Their words don’t meet their deeds in Kashmir,” the veteran NC leader said.
Speaking from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15 function, Prime Minister Modi said Government of India (GoI) wants to move forward by embracing people of Kashmir and follow Vajpayee’s path of ‘Insaaniyat, Kashmiriyat and Jamhooriyat’.
State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir asked what Modi was doing for the past four years in power.
“Now that his landing is near, he is making statements, which have no takers at the national as well as at the regional level,” he said.
Mir said BJP had formed the government in the State on this promise of talking to stakeholders but then the BJP-PDP government came and usurped money from the State coffers.
He said even if Modi had implemented a single point of his statements, then things would have been different.
“Congress had thought that BJP which always fuelled the fire in opposition would do something about Kashmir but then the situation is for everybody to see,” he said.
PDP Chief Spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said the PM’s statement seems rhetoric as, since the last time he said this, there wasn’t any forward movement on it.
“Agenda of Alliance being an agreement between us wasn’t completely followed by them but even now if the PM wants to start something on Kashmir, we will welcome it,” Mir said.
He said the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had come directly to Kashmir and started the process from here, which, however, had not been the case with the incumbent PM.
Independent lawmaker from Langate, Engineer Abdul Rasheed said, “We must ask the PM as to how many Kashmiri civilians have been killed since he took over in 2014.
He said adding insult to injuries of Kashmiris, they had awarded Major Aditya accused of civilian killings in Shopian.
Rasheed said how did 300 Army men go to the Supreme Court to get shield under the “dirty AFSPA”.
He said if Modi wants to walk the talk, he should invite Imran Khan, Hurriyat and United Jihad Council (UJC) for talks.
Journalist and political analyst, David Devdas said there was hope in the PM’s statement.
Devdas said he was hopeful that this sort of process and attitude would prevail.
“When Vajpayee as PM went to Pakistan via Attari border, Pakistani people welcomed him with warmth,” he said. “The process of allowing the democratic institutions to flower and become stronger started with Vajpayee and now the incumbent PM referring to the same things is encouraging.”
Devdas said the PM repeating his last year’s statement despite the coalition government of BJP in the State ending was encouraging.
“Earlier, it was believed that the PM and Home Minister were making such statements because of PDP but now with PDP gone and PM making this statement, it indicates he wants to take it forward,” he said.
Political analyst Prof Gull Wani said rather than healing the psychological wounds and other wounds of Kashmiris, GoI and State governments inflicted even more wounds on Kashmiris.
He said with Imran Khan coming to power in Pakistan and offering good relations with India, something could be expected.
“A BJP PM saying this when elections are nearing indicate that even he has realised that hate politics on Pakistan and Kashmir won’t fetch him votes in other states of India,” he said.
yawarhussainn@gmail.com