Modi’s speech reflection of arrogance, electoral opportunism: JRL

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 04:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik Monday alleged that the “threatening speech” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kashmiris was “a reflection of his arrogance, power and electoral opportunism”.
In a statement issued here, the JRL spokesperson said, “PM’s speech won’t deter the struggle of Kashmiris for achieving the right to self-determination.”
The JRL said: “Indian state is immorally and illegal holding on to Jammu Kashmir without ascertaining the will of its people by blocking the holding of UN-backed referendum. It is ruling the State by sheer military might, resulting in extreme repression and human rights abuses. Instead of addressing the globally-acknowledged dispute lingering for the past 71 years and working toward its resolution in a democratic manner, which it claims to be a champion of, the head of this huge country stoops to threats and warnings on the back of its huge military apparatus spread across the length and breadth of Jammu Kashmir.”
The JRL spokesperson said, “The young and educated boys were killed each day by this vast web of military might with vengeance. While there are 8 lakh Indian forces manning this land and as per GoI’s own admission only 300 armed youth are fighting them, most of who are untrained and novices driven only by passion. What is there to boast in this most disproportionate equation?”
The JRL said, “The exemplary strike and unconcerned population on Indian PM’s visit should serve as an eye-opener for Indian rulers. They say that in India, people throng in large numbers to greet their political leaders, shower petals and express their happiness and jubilation, but the response from the population in this forcibly occupied land is enough to convey a clear and loud message.”