Modi’s politics divisive: Cong

April 13, 2019 |

Stating that secular fabric in India was in “great danger” under BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendera Modi, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president and party candidate for Anantnag parliamentary constituency, Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Friday said that the ensuing parliamentary elections were the best opportunity for the people to defeat the communal agenda of BJP and RSS.

Mir also reiterated his appeal to people to rise to the occasion and vote for Congress Party, as that, the victory of Congress Party amounts to victory of secularism, unity and harmony.

Mir was addressing an election rally at Khanabal Anantnag emphasized the people the defeat of BJP in the ensuing elections will go a long way in restoring confidence among the minorities in the country, as that, Centre Govt under PM Narinder Modi has alienated the minorities and other weaker sections living in the country on caste & religion basis.

BJP would go to any extent to divide people to remain in power, but the time has changed, people have realized the anti-minority polices of Narendera Modi and will vote against the saffron party in these elections, Mir said.

He Congress Party under Rahul Gandhi will win the elections with a thumping majority, for the fact, it (Congress) was the only unifying force, shall continue to strengthen the bonds of unity, harmony and brotherhood in the country and state. G.A. Mir said

Prime Minister Narendera Modi believes in divisive politics, besides dividing communities for electoral gains, but the Congress Party and people of the Country will jointly defeat the nefarious designs of BJP RSS to ensure that secular fabric and unity in the country was not harmed, Mir said.

Mir also reminded people of three & half year’s misrule and mis-governance of PDP BJP unholy alliance in which hundreds of innocent people have been killed especially in south Kashmir and even pellets were showered on children and elderly persons. What was their fault he questioned and said their only fault was they voted for PDP in 2014, he said.

He cautioned the people of south Kashmir about the political exploitation on the part of PDP, saying that this Party is in habit of playing emotional cards, from time to time to woo the voters, but at the same time, he felt confident that this time people will not vote for PDP or any BJP sponsored Candidate in the ensuring parliamentary elections.

Congress Party stands guarantee to integrity and overall development of Jammu and Kashmir State while having never discriminated with any region on political or religious lines and reiterated that the Congress will continue to take care of urges and aspirations of the people in all the three regions, G.A. Mir added and said the Congress Party’s agenda is peace, development and equality, shall continue to strengthen the people besides ensuring their safety and security, Mir said.

PCC General Secretary Hilal Ahmad Shah while addressing the gathering said that victory of G.A. Mir from this (Anantnag) Parliamentary Constituency will boost the morale of the people in all the three regions and appealed them to ensure his victory with a thumping majority.