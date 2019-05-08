Modi's name unites all sections of society: Dr Jitendra

May 08, 2019 |

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that Narendra Modi’s name unites all sections of society, across the country.

Addressing a series of election meetings, including separate meetings of Punjabi speaking community and Sikhs religious leaders respectively, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this is a rare phenomenon, perhaps witnessed for the first time in the history of independent India that a single name of Modi has become a binding force for a heterogeneous nation like India. He said, wherever one goes, east or west, north or south, even northeast, people spontaneously come forward in thousands and lakhs just to have a glimpse of Prime Minister Modi and regardless of their religion, region, language or socio-economic background, they unanimously demonstrate unflinching faith and confidence in Narendra Modi.

Lauding the contribution of Punjabi community, Dr Jitendra Singh referred to names like Kedar Nath Sahni, Madan Lal Khurana and Vijay Kumar Malhotra who not only played a great role in shaping Delhi after independence but also toiled day and night to build the foundations of Bharatiya Jan Sangh and later Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the national capital. He said, Bharatiya Janata Party is a natural choice for every patriotic Indian and the Punjabi community, known for its history of sacrifices for the nation, will always stand by the nationalistic ethos of BJP.

Later, addressing a congregation a Sikh religious leaders, Dr Jitendra Singh referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots of Delhi which were carried out under the Congress regime and the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had sought to justify the same by saying that whenever a huge tree falls, the earth is bound to have tremors. He said, it was after over 30 years, under the Modi government, that an SIT (Special Investigation Team) was constituted to enquire into the riots, as a result of which, several Congress leaders like Sajjan Kumar find themselves behind the bars today. He also lauded the Modi government for having initiated the work on Kartarpur corridor.

Appealing for a vote on Lotus symbol on 12th of this month, Dr Jitendra Singh said, each vote polled for BJP will strengthen the hands of Narendra Modi to reinforce the security of India and will also enhance Prime Minister's influence in the international arena.