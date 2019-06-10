Modi's Maldives remarks on Kashmir blatant negation of history: Geelani

June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In a strong reaction to the statement of Prime Minister Modi, in Maldives, pertaining to Kashmir issue, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani termed it “blatant negation” of the hard facts of history of Indian division of 1947.

In a statement issued here, Geelani while disproving what he termed as the “illogical arguments” put forward by Modi regarding the position of India on Kashmir, the Hurriyat leader said that “Indian Prime Minister shouldn’t build castles in the air, not to beat about the bush and not to flee from the reality of Jammu and Kashmir—where military, para-military and police forces have rendered the local population in a hell.”

Terming Kashmir as an “outcome of non-compliance of Indian Independence act of 1947, the basic formula for the partition of India, the Hurriyat leader laid stress on the early resolution of Kashmir issue by granting right to self-determination in a peaceful atmosphere, which has been guaranteed by the United Nations and India is the signatory to it.”

Urging the United Nations and other world powers including USA, Britain, France, Russia and China to expedite their moral, diplomatic and political efforts to resolve the Kashmir dispute and deter Indian barbarism, ruthless killings of innocent people, incarceration of political activists and gross violation of human rights in Kashmir.