Modi’s Kashmir visit a welcome step: Sharma

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 18:
The Government of India (GoI’s) special representative on Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma has welcomed the visit of Prime Minister NarendraModi to Jammu and Kashmir immediately after the ceasefire.
Sharma said Prime Minister NarendraModi visiting Kashmir shortly after the announcement of unilateral ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir is a welcome step.
Sharma, who was last year appointed as special representative on Jammu and Kashmir for the purposes of political engagement, has been holding meetings with people of cross section of society besides meeting the Governor N NVohra, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and several opposition leaders for the last more than one year.
However Sharma is yet to reach out to separatist leaders, who are spearheading the current phase of protests in Kashmir. KNS