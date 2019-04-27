Modi's interview to news channel, planned PR exercise, says Mehbooba

April 27, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interviews to news channels seem like a well planned Public Relations (PR) exercises.

Mehbooba dared Modi to give interview to journalists who don't go for 'scripted' PR exercises.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter, president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba said, “For obvious reasons, news channels are suddenly being obliged with interviews of the PM. Most seem like well planned PR exercises. The real baptism by fire would be giving one to NDTV or an online portal like The Wire”.