Modi weakening JK’s relationship with India: Omar

March 08, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by not taking any concrete action against people involved in the attacks on Kashmiris outside the Valley, was weakening the relationship of Jammu Kashmir with India.

Addressing NC workers at the party's Nawai Subh headquarters while welcoming former MLA Beerwah Muhammad Shafi Wani into the party fold, Omar said accession of Kashmir with India was not only about land but includes its people also.

Shafi, who hails from Budgam, was the senior leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and had resigned from the party earlier on February 9, 2019. He had won the 2008 assembly polls on the PDP ticket but lost to Omar Abdullah in 2014 polls.

“How will people in Kashmir say that they are integral part of India when New Delhi is sending a message that they want Kashmir but not its people,” Omar said referring to an incident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in which two Kashmiri dry fruit vendors were attacked by a rightwing groups donning the saffron attire.

Omar said the PM should prove that his words “India’s fight is for Kashmir not against Kashmiris” carry weight.

“You (Modi) gave a big speech in Rajasthan and we welcomed it. But today, either your comments are not being implemented or it was a Jumla (jugglery of words) to hurt our emotions,” Omar said.

He said NC has never questioned the accession and have always maintained that Kashmir solution would be under the ambit of Indian constitution.

“But in this constitution everybody has equal rights but how can I talk about the constitution under which my people are not being saved. My people are being beaten under the grab of the flag (tricolor) that I talk about. What law will I talk about when your own chief ministers and government don’t abide by it,” Omar said.

He said by conspiracies and by suppressing Kashmiri people, “India can’t strengthen its relationship with Kashmir.”

“Explain to the people why only the Third Front emerges in Kashmir and not in Jammu and Ladakh,” he said.

Omar also raked up the downfall of Kashmir tourism, and accused New Delhi for instructing tour agencies not to sell the destination to tourists.

The former chief minister also criticized New Delhi for banning Jamaat-e-Islami and said such decisions were not in the best interests of the State.

Earlier taking to micro-blogging website Twitter, Omar said incidents like the attack on two Kashmiri vendors in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh would do more harm to the idea of India in Jammu and Kashmir than anything else.

“Nothing will do more damage to the idea of India in J&K than videos like these. Keep thrashing Kashmiris like this on the streets at the hands of RSS/Bajrang Dal goons & then try to sell the idea of 'atoot ang' (integral part), it simply won't fly (sic)," he said in a series of tweets.

Posing a question to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who represents the Lucknow seat in Lok Sabha, Omar said it remains to be seen whether he would step in to deliver justice in this case.

“Jenab @rajnathsingh Sahib. You represent this constituency in the Lok Sabha, this is the constituency where Vajpayee Sb was elected from & went on to be PM. If no one else will step in & deliver justice can we expect you to punish those guilty of this assault (sic)?" he tweeted.