Modi wasted mandate to resolve Kashmir issue, alleges Mehbooba

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wasted mandate to resolve the Kashmir issue, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said she was forced to enter into a coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing party leaders and workers after paying floral tributes to her father former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his third death anniversary here on Monday, she said Modi wasted his mandate in the country due to which situation in the valley has deteriorated.
She said when Modi visited Kashmir there were high expectations that he will follow former prime minister Atal Behari Vajapyee, but it did not happen.
“People here [were] expecting healing touch and resumption of dialogue with Pakistan but unfortunately Mr Modi remained silent,” she said, adding resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan was necessary to resolve all the issues for restoration of peace in the valley.
