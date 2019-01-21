Modi to sound 2019 poll bugle from JK on Feb 3

Madhav bats for Bukhari, questions why PDP’s ‘CM candidate’ was ousted
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Jan 20:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would blow the bugle for assembly and parliamentary polls from Jammu on February 3, the rightwing Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav said Sunday.
Madhav, who was in Jammu, chaired a meeting of BJP workers ahead of Modi’s scheduled visit to the State on February 3.
Modi would inaugurate and lay foundation stone of developmental works worth Rs 44,000 crore including Rs 35,000 crores projects in Jammu and Rs 9000 crore projects in Kashmir valley.
Madhav said BJP was ready for assembly and parliamentary polls in Jammu Kashmir and indirectly targeted the party’s former alliance partners Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“BJP is ready to contest polls anytime but in Jammu Kashmir, a political party does not want polls as they think they will sink if elections are held on time,” he said indirectly referring to PDP.
He said Modi would kick-start election campaign for assembly polls in the State as well as Lok Sabha polls from Jammu on February 3.
Madhav said the Election Commission of India would decide when to hold polls but BJP was ready to contest elections anytime.
He demanded division status for Ladakh and reservation for Pahari-speaking people.
After holding meeting with the State unit of BJP, addressing media persons Madhav said Modi would inaugurate projects taken up by the BJP ministers when they were in the government with PDP.
“The project couldn’t be started on time even as BJP ministers worked for it and had hurdles not been created by PDP, the foundation stone of these projects would have been laid earlier,” he said. “In Jammu, PM will address a huge gathering of 2 lakh people, and also visit Leh and Srinagar.”
Madhav said Modi would inaugurate or lay foundation of Rs 35,000 crore projects for Jammu including AIIMS, IIM, and IIT in Jammu.
He said in Kashmir the PM would inaugurate or lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 9000 crore.
“Political leaders in Kashmir speak differently when they are in power and out of it,” Madhav said referring to the mainstream politicians raking up separatist sentiments out of power.
Accepting that BJP would not be able to form the government on their own, he said, “BJP will give a stable government in the State along with partners.”
However, he said the rightwing party would field its candidates on all assembly seats and not enter into a pre-poll alliance with any political party.
On the ouster of Altaf Bukhari, Madhav said how a person, who was supposed to be the CM candidate for PDP, had become so unwelcome for the party that he was expelled from the party.
