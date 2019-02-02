Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stones of many dev projects

PTINew Delhi, Feb 2:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several development projects in Jammu and Kashmir during day-long visit on Sunday.
The PM would lay the foundation stones of two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur and Awantipora, a statement from his office said.
The Union Cabinet had recently approved setting up of the premier hospitals in the border state.
Setting up of new AIIMS would transform health care facilities, health education and training in the region, it said.
Modi would also lay the foundation stone of northern regional centre campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication in Jammu.
University of Ladakh would also be launched by the prime minister. It would be the first-ever university in the Ladakh region of the state.
It would be a cluster university comprising degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi. The university would have administrative offices in Leh and Kargil.
The PM would also digitally launch various projects under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).
He would unveil plaques via video-conference to lay foundation stones of 54 new model degree colleges, 11 professional colleges and one women's university in the country.
He would also inaugurate 16 model degree colleges, and 66 entrepreneurship, innovation and career hubs in the country.
Besides, he would lay the foundation stones of three model degree colleges in Kishtwar, Kupwara and Baramulla.
Modi would declare 100-per cent electrification of households in Jammu and Kashmir under the central government's Saubhagya Scheme.
He would lay the foundation stone of 624-MW Kiru hydroelectric project in Kishtwar. It is a run-of-the-river project across the Chenab.
He would also inaugurate the 9-MW Dah hydroelectric project. Located in Dah near village Datang, this project is a run-of-the-river scheme.
Modi would dedicate to the nation the 220-KV Srinagar-Alusteng-Drass-Kargil-Leh transmission system. The foundation stone of this prestigious project was laid by Modi in August 2014.
The 400-KV D/C Jalandhar-Samba-Rajouri-Shopian-Amargarh (Sopore) transmission line would also be dedicated to the nation.
The PM would will lay the foundation stone of 1,640-metre span double-lane bridge over the Chenab river in Sajwal.
The project would provide an alternative route for the population of Sajwal and Indri Pattian. With the completion of this bridge, the distance between Sajwal and Indri Pattian will be reduced to 5 km from 47 km earlier, the statement said.
Modi had earlier visited Jammu, Srinagar and Leh on May 19, 2018 to lay the foundation stones of various infrastructure projects in the state.