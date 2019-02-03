Modi to inaugurate J&K’s first Rural BPO

250 youth to get jobs, 600 to receive training annually
M T RasoolBandipora, Feb 01
District Administration here in North Kashmir's Bandipora District is all set to open the state’s first Rural Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) and Call Center with an aim to provide complete training to educated youth in different job oriented fields of information technology.
Prime Minister Narender Modi will e-inaugurate the Center on Sunday from Srinagar.
Managed by District Administration Bandipora, the center will provide jobs to over 250 youth while 600 will get training annually in the field of information technology.
The center has been established in erstwhile meeting hall next to Deputy Commissioner's office in Mini Secretariat Bandipora
Many trained in information technology have expressed happiness over the opening of BPO even few working outside state have expressed their wish to return to their native district if project succeeds.
The opening of BPO in Bandipora where the basic development scenario is still in an infancy stage is no less than a dream for the educated youth who had earlier no option but to shift to metropolitan cities like Delhi, Banglore or Mumbai.
“I can’t believing that we will get a BPO at door step. When we think of a call center, we think of a skyscraper in a metropolitan city,” said Muhammad Ahsean who had served corporate world for 10 years.
Juniad who is working in Mumbai based call centre told Rising Kashmir that opening of BPO in rural district is a matter of happiness.
Juniad said he would prefer working in Bandipora than in Mumbai if project succeeds in the future.
In absence of proper development, lack of employment opportunities the Rural BPO centre in Bandipora assumes importance in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Deputy Commoner Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that the center is being established to create sustainable job opportunities for the youth:
He said that establishment of BPO is part of an Information Technology Operation to boost the Information Technology enabled services potential in district.
The BPO is expected to attract entrepreneurs, investors and MNCs in the IT/ITES BPO to establish their business units complete in all aspects including capacity addition, training in the district with the ultimate objective of enhancing employment opportunities for the youth in Kashmir.
"Around 250 skilled youth will get employment and 600 will be trained annually, "Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told Rising Kashmir.
The center coming at the cost of Rs 2.50 crore is being constructed by Road and Buildings Department under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. The center will accommodate over 85 callers in a single shift.