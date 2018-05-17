Modi to dedicate Kishenganga HEP to people, CS reviews arrangements

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
With Prime Minister slated to dedicate the prestigious 330MW Kishenganga HEP constructed in Gurez area of Bandipora district to the people on 19th of May, 2018, Chief Secretary; B B Vyas Wednesday reviewed the preparations for the important event.
Chief Secretary (CS) discussed various aspects of the project and issued various instructions with regard to the preparations for the dedication ceremony.
Commissioner/Secretary PDD, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Secretary PHE and I&FC, DC Bandipora, SDM Gurez NHPC Authorities and other senior officers were present in the meeting.