Modi to dedicate Kishenganga HEP to people, CS reviews arrangements

Published at May 17, 2018 04:11 AM 0Comment(s)87views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

With Prime Minister slated to dedicate the prestigious 330MW Kishenganga HEP constructed in Gurez area of Bandipora district to the people on 19th of May, 2018, Chief Secretary; B B Vyas Wednesday reviewed the preparations for the important event.

Chief Secretary (CS) discussed various aspects of the project and issued various instructions with regard to the preparations for the dedication ceremony.
Commissioner/Secretary PDD, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Secretary PHE and I&FC, DC Bandipora, SDM Gurez NHPC Authorities and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

