Modi to address rally in Jammu on March 28

March 25, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in the outskirts of Jammu city on March 28 in support of party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, a senior BJP leader said Monday.

Sitting BJP MPs Jugal Kishore Sharma and Jitendra Singh are seeking re-election from the Jammu and the Udhampur parliamentary constituencies in the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally to be held at Panchayat Doomi, tehsil Bhalwal, in Jammu on March 28," BJP national vice-president and J&K in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna told reporters here.

Khanna reviewed the arrangements of the rally at a meeting of party leaders here after inspecting the venue site. BJP state president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders from the state were present in the meeting.

The grand start of the BJP's 'Vijayrath' in the region will take place from this rally, Khanna claimed.

He told party leaders that people will be visiting in large numbers to listen to their popular leader and hence, adequate security and other arrangements should be ensured in connivance with the local administration.