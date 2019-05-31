Modi takes oath as PM for second term

May 31, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari, Irani, Jitendra, others in cabinet

Narendra Modi was on Thursday sworn in as country's Prime Minister for a second term, heading the National Democratic Alliance government in the presence of a large gathering of national and international dignitaries.

Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of majestic Rashtraparti Bhavan.

The other top leaders who were sworn-in as Union ministers included BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ram Vilas Paswan.

While Modi, Singh, Shah, Gadkari, Paswan took oath of office in Hindi, Gowda and Sitharaman took it in English.

Some of the key ministers in the previous Modi government, including Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Maneka Gandhi were not part of the new dispensation.

Top opposition leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, corporate honchos, film stars, chief ministers and a galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC countries were part of the nearly 8,000 guests at the ceremony.

This is the second time Modi took the oath at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi was sworn in by the then President Pranab Mukherjee in 2014 in the presence of over 3,500 guests including the heads of SAARC countries.

Earlier, Chandra Shekhar in 1990 and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 were sworn in at the sprawling forecourt.

Leaders of BIMSTEC countries including President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, President of Myanmar U Win Myint and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also attended the gala event.

From Thailand, its Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach represented the country.

Besides India, BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan as members.

Kyrgyz President and current chair of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth also attended the event.

CABINET MINISTERS

1. Narendra Modi

2. Rajnath Singh

3. Amit Shah

4. Nitin Jairam Gadkari

5. DV Sadananda Gowda

6. Nirmala Sitharaman

7. Ramvilas Paswan

8. Narendra Singh Tomar

9. Ravi Shankar Prasad

10. Harsimrat Kaur Badal

11. Thaawar Chand Gehlot

12. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

13. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

14. Arjun Munda

15. Smriti Zubin Irani

16. Harsh Vardhan

17. Prakash Javadekar

18. Piyush Goyal

19. Dharmendra Pradhan

20. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

21. Pralhad Joshi

22. Mahendra Nath Pandey

23. Arvind Ganpat Sawant

24. Giriraj Singh

25. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

1. Santosh Kumar Gangwar

2. Inderjit Singh

3. Shripad Yesso Naik

4. Jitendra Singh

5. Kiren Rijiju

6. Prahalad Singh Patel

7. Raj Kumar Singh

8. Hardeep Singh Puri

9. Mansukh L Mandaviya

MINISTERS OF STATE

1. Faggansingh Kulaste

2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey

3. Arjun Ram Meghwal

4. General (Retd) VK Singh

5. Krishan Pal

6. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao

7. G Kishan Reddy

8. Parshottam Rupala

9. Ramdas Athawale

10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

11. Babul Supriyo

12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

13. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao

14. Anurag Singh Thakur

15. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa

16. Nityanand Rai

17. Rattan Lal Kataria

18. V Muraleedharan

19. Renuka Singh Saruta

20. Som Parkash

21. Rameswar Teli

22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi

23. Kailash Choudhary

24. Debasree Chaudhuri