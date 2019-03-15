About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Modi surrendered to China on Azhar: Omar

National Conference working president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Thursday said the BJP cannot claim to have been tough on “terror” as Prime Minister Narendra Modi "surrendered" to China on Masood Azhar.
He said the NDA government had given Pakistan a "big victory" by not conducting the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir simultaneously with parliamentary polls.
"PM Modi surrendered to China on Azhar and surrendered to Pakistan & its proxies by delaying elections in J&K. How can the BJP claim to have been tough on internal security and tough against terror?" Omar, the vice-president of the NC, wrote on Twitter.
He targeted Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over his remarks on Congress president Rahul Gandhi who had criticised the prime minister for being "scared" of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"Mantri jee, your Government gave Pakistan a small victory when you postponed the Anantnag by-poll in 2017 and a big victory now that you've failed to conduct assembly elections. If anyone is giving Pakistan a reason to celebrate it isn't @RahulGandhi. Look closer to home sir," the former chief minister said.

