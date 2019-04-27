Modi surrendered before militants, separatists by not holding Assembly polls on time: Omar

April 27, 2019 | Agencies

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again surrendered before separatists and militants by not holding Assembly polls, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah claimed that most political parties were ready to take on these force by ignoring their threats and poll boycott.

Vice-president of the National Conference (NC) Omar said Modi was the only Prime minister since 1996 unable to conduct elections on time in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to micro-blogging site twitter Omar said, 'Most political parties in J&K were ready to take on the separatists & militants in Assembly elections by ignoring their threats of boycott of polls & violence. Unfortunately Modi ji & his handpicked team in J&K have decided to once again surrender to these forces #Shame'.

He was reacting to a report that government has ordered designating nodal officers for polls duty be withdrawn which is clear intent that polls would not be held soon. The report further said that Governor administration wants polls after harvest season, November onwards.

Omr further tweeted, “ Modi ji cements his status as the ONLY Prime Minister since 1996 unable to conduct elections on time in J&K. Remember this the next time you fete him as the strongest PM in living memory! #ChowkidarFailHua “.

Jammu and Kashmir is under President's rule since December 20, 2018 after the expiry of six-month Governor rule which was imposed after the collapse of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government after later withdrawn from the coalition in June last year.