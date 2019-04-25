Modi scoffs at Rahul for ‘daydreaming’ about becoming PM

April 25, 2019 |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a veiled dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying people looking at a mirror 10 times a day and aspiring to become PM cannot even win assembly constituencies in their Lok Sabha seat.

He said the Congress-led opposition, which has been "hurling abuse" at him, was now talking ill of the EVMs after realising the "trend" of three rounds of voting in the general election, "just like a child who makes excuses to justify his underperformance in exams".

Modi also slammed Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for his remarks that those who cannot make both ends meet alone join the army, and wondered over the Congress' "silence" over it.

"People who look at a mirror ten times a day and then daydream about becoming the prime minister.... it's ridiculous that they cannot even win the assembly constituencies in their Lok Sabha seat," Modi said in an apparent attack on Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress chief is in the fray from Amethi for the fourth time and is pitted against Union minister Smriti Irani, who had lost to him in 2014. Gandhi is also contesting Wayanad seat in Kerala.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the BJP had won four of the five seats under Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, while the fifth had gone to the Samajwadi Party.

"After the trends of three phases of polling, the opposition has come to know which way the wind is blowing.

They have been abusing me. Now they are abusing EVM and are angry with the machine. What can the EVM do?" Modi said addressing a rally here for BJP candidates for Chatra, Lohardaga and Palamau Lok Sabha seats.

He said the 'mahamilawatis' have realised they "stand no chance" after three phases of polling and are looking for excuses to defend their poor show.

At a press meet on Tuesday, leaders of several major opposition parties had questioned the credibility of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and renewed their demand that 50 per cent of the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips be matched with the EVM results.

"Just like a child who makes excuses to justify his underperformance in exams, opposition parties have started directing their anger at the EVMs and the voting process to cover their shortcomings. The response in the first three phases of polls have left the opposition with no option but to accept defeat," he said.