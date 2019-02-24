Modi regime has damaged communal harmony in India: Soz

Srinagar:
Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz, on Saturday said that BJP has stoked communal violence in India.
“I feel sad that Modi government has divided Indian society and yet he thinks he operates better with his continuous Monologue, Man ki Baat,” he said, in a statement issued here. “PM Modi’s jaunts and occasional accolades he earns abroad, will ultimately not promote India’s real strength, which lies within India and the hallmark of that heartening situation is the social and communal harmony, which has been greatly damaged during Modi years,” he said.
Soz said that Jawahar Lal Nehru had warned the Nation on an occasion—saying, India could never be subdued externally and the danger lay within, through social and communal disharmony. “Nehru had, therefore, always emphasized communal harmony, particularly, Hindu-Muslim unity,” Soz said.
Among many anti-minority gestures, Modi administration openly interfered with the institutions including Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia.
The latest is that Jamia Millia has been asked not to invite India’s superstar, Shahrukh Khan (SRK)—a former student of the Jamia for the award. “It is unfortunate. That prestigious event could have been a great social celebration,” he said.