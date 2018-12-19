Modi, Rajnath to attend police chiefs’ conference in Gujarat

Press Trust of IndiaAhmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat on December 21 and 22 to take part in an annual conference of state police chiefs and to address BJP women's wing workers, officials said Wednesday.
The all-India conference of Directors General/ Inspectors General of Police is scheduled to be held near the Statue of Unity located in Narmada district from December 20, an official said.
The three-day event would begin on December 20 in the presence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
Modi would to attend the meet on December 21, according to a release issued by the state government.
The venue for the meet is a 'tent-city' set up near the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity, a government official said.
The grand monument, dedicated to India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was inaugurated by Modi on October 31.
A Union Home Ministry official had earlier said that militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, cross-border infiltration and attempts to radicalise youth will top the agenda of the annual conference.
Issues like clashes due to communal tension, circulation of communally sensitive news and pornographic material through social media are also expected to be discussed at the three-day meeting, he had said.
On December 22, Modi will address the BJP women's wing workers during the last day of a national convention of the party's Mahila Morcha at Trimandir, a temple complex near Adalaj village in Gandhinagar, a BJP release said.
