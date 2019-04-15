Modi power hungry: Cong

April 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Leading a road show in Dooru are of south Kashmir on Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) and Party Candidate from Ananatnag Lok Sabha Constituency Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Sunday said that PM Narinder Modi was “doing every to come back to power, but he will not succeed to mislead the masses again and will taste the defeat in the ensuing Parliamentary elections.”

Mir also said that Congress Party was capable enough to defeat the false propaganda, lies and deceit on the part of PDP BJP aiming to gains electoral gains.

The road show which started form Khanbal passed through Lissar, Bemdoor, Bragam, Dooru, Zamalgam, Kote, Dodhwagan, Qamar, Nowgam, Saidiwara, Changoo and Ujar in Dooru Assembly Constituency which was joined by hundreds of people.

The developmental scenario of the State has come to standstill due to biased attitude of Prime Minister Narinder Modi, Mir said, the unholy alliance between PDP BJP has vitiated the atmosphere in the valley, besides badly affecting the developmental scenario of the State. The so-called developmental schemes and policies framed for the developmental of State have been flawed, the tall claims and announcements made by the Centre and previous Coalition govt in the State has proved mere a lip service.

He said outgoing Prime Minister Narinder Modi remained hell bent upon to change the narrative, renaming institutions, areas, roads, official buildings during five years rule Narinder made deliberate attempts to change the history of the country, besides taking control of vital institutions inorder to silence the opponents, but people of the country will respond to this rhetoric on the part of Narinder Modi and will respond to BJP RSS by defeating in ensuing Lok Sabha Elections

He said outgoing Prime Minister will not succeed in luring the voters against, as that, people have realized that Narinder Modi and his team has just serve them through lips, nothing concrete is visible on the ground.

Hitting out at PDP BJP for failing people on all counts, as a result, people have lost faith in the democratic process, first PDP claimed to stop RSS from entering Kashmir valley, then after getting 28 seas, Party embraced BJP, which has disappointed people of Kashmir valley, G.A. Mir said and reiterated his appeal to people to ensure Congress Party victory with a thumping majority.

Among others who participated in the road show included Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Gulam Mohi U Din Bhat, Block Presidents, PCC & DCC Members, Youth Leaders and other prominent party workers.