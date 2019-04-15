About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Modi power hungry: Cong

Leading a road show in Dooru are of south Kashmir on Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) and Party Candidate from Ananatnag Lok Sabha Constituency Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Sunday said that PM Narinder Modi was “doing every to come back to power, but he will not succeed to mislead the masses again and will taste the defeat in the ensuing Parliamentary elections.”
Mir also said that Congress Party was capable enough to defeat the false propaganda, lies and deceit on the part of PDP BJP aiming to gains electoral gains.
The road show which started form Khanbal passed through Lissar, Bemdoor, Bragam, Dooru, Zamalgam, Kote, Dodhwagan, Qamar, Nowgam, Saidiwara, Changoo and Ujar in Dooru Assembly Constituency which was joined by hundreds of people.
The developmental scenario of the State has come to standstill due to biased attitude of Prime Minister Narinder Modi, Mir said, the unholy alliance between PDP BJP has vitiated the atmosphere in the valley, besides badly affecting the developmental scenario of the State. The so-called developmental schemes and policies framed for the developmental of State have been flawed, the tall claims and announcements made by the Centre and previous Coalition govt in the State has proved mere a lip service.
He said outgoing Prime Minister Narinder Modi remained hell bent upon to change the narrative, renaming institutions, areas, roads, official buildings during five years rule Narinder made deliberate attempts to change the history of the country, besides taking control of vital institutions inorder to silence the opponents, but people of the country will respond to this rhetoric on the part of Narinder Modi and will respond to BJP RSS by defeating in ensuing Lok Sabha Elections
He said outgoing Prime Minister will not succeed in luring the voters against, as that, people have realized that Narinder Modi and his team has just serve them through lips, nothing concrete is visible on the ground.
Hitting out at PDP BJP for failing people on all counts, as a result, people have lost faith in the democratic process, first PDP claimed to stop RSS from entering Kashmir valley, then after getting 28 seas, Party embraced BJP, which has disappointed people of Kashmir valley, G.A. Mir said and reiterated his appeal to people to ensure Congress Party victory with a thumping majority.
Among others who participated in the road show included Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Gulam Mohi U Din Bhat, Block Presidents, PCC & DCC Members, Youth Leaders and other prominent party workers.

 

 

Latest News

Pak releases another 100 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Pak releases another 100 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Army Major who fell into gorge succumbs

Army Major who fell into gorge succumbs

Apr 14 | Agencies
Hundreds evacuated in Frankfurt so WWII bomb can be defused

Hundreds evacuated in Frankfurt so WWII bomb can be defused

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Structured Indo-Pak engagement key to build edifice of durable peace: ...

Structured Indo-Pak engagement key to build edifice of durable peace: ...

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Artificial atoms created for quantum computing

Artificial atoms created for quantum computing

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Over 120 killed, nearly 600 wounded in Libya fighting: WHO

Over 120 killed, nearly 600 wounded in Libya fighting: WHO

Apr 14 | PTI/AFP
Capt Amarinder slams Modi for politicising Jallianwala Bagh

Capt Amarinder slams Modi for politicising Jallianwala Bagh

Apr 14 | Agencies
Pak forms team to probe Hazarganj attack as Hazaras continue sit-in fo ...

Pak forms team to probe Hazarganj attack as Hazaras continue sit-in fo ...

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Shri Ram College of Commerce to design curriculum of Jammu University

Shri Ram College of Commerce to design curriculum of Jammu University

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
NIA arrests 5th ‘accused’ in Lethpora CRPF camp attack

NIA arrests 5th ‘accused’ in Lethpora CRPF camp attack

Apr 14 | RK Online Desk
Saudis, UAE express support for Sudan military council

Saudis, UAE express support for Sudan military council

Apr 14 | PTI/AP
Probe ordered into fire incident at Khan Kah-e-Faiz Fanah Tral

Probe ordered into fire incident at Khan Kah-e-Faiz Fanah Tral

Apr 14 | Javid Sofi
Kishtwar Killing: Police identifies the shooter, releases picture

Kishtwar Killing: Police identifies the shooter, releases picture

Apr 14 | Agencies
Army officer injured after falling into gorge in Kupwara

Army officer injured after falling into gorge in Kupwara

Apr 14 | Agencies
J&K fire & emergency services bats for setting up dog squad to search ...

J&K fire & emergency services bats for setting up dog squad to search ...

Apr 14 | Agencies
BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims wants to divide India ...

BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims wants to divide India ...

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Militant hideout busted in Pulwama: Police

Militant hideout busted in Pulwama: Police

Apr 14 | RK Online Desk
Three drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Three drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Apr 14 | RK Online Desk
Won

Won't let Abdullahs, Muftis divide India: PM Modi

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Iran flood death toll rises to 76

Iran flood death toll rises to 76

Apr 14 | AFP/PTI

'Multiple' victims in Australia shooting: Police

Apr 14 | AFP/Press Trust of India
IS claims responsibility of Quetta attack in Pakistan

IS claims responsibility of Quetta attack in Pakistan

Apr 14 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Modi power hungry: Cong

              

Leading a road show in Dooru are of south Kashmir on Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) and Party Candidate from Ananatnag Lok Sabha Constituency Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Sunday said that PM Narinder Modi was “doing every to come back to power, but he will not succeed to mislead the masses again and will taste the defeat in the ensuing Parliamentary elections.”
Mir also said that Congress Party was capable enough to defeat the false propaganda, lies and deceit on the part of PDP BJP aiming to gains electoral gains.
The road show which started form Khanbal passed through Lissar, Bemdoor, Bragam, Dooru, Zamalgam, Kote, Dodhwagan, Qamar, Nowgam, Saidiwara, Changoo and Ujar in Dooru Assembly Constituency which was joined by hundreds of people.
The developmental scenario of the State has come to standstill due to biased attitude of Prime Minister Narinder Modi, Mir said, the unholy alliance between PDP BJP has vitiated the atmosphere in the valley, besides badly affecting the developmental scenario of the State. The so-called developmental schemes and policies framed for the developmental of State have been flawed, the tall claims and announcements made by the Centre and previous Coalition govt in the State has proved mere a lip service.
He said outgoing Prime Minister Narinder Modi remained hell bent upon to change the narrative, renaming institutions, areas, roads, official buildings during five years rule Narinder made deliberate attempts to change the history of the country, besides taking control of vital institutions inorder to silence the opponents, but people of the country will respond to this rhetoric on the part of Narinder Modi and will respond to BJP RSS by defeating in ensuing Lok Sabha Elections
He said outgoing Prime Minister will not succeed in luring the voters against, as that, people have realized that Narinder Modi and his team has just serve them through lips, nothing concrete is visible on the ground.
Hitting out at PDP BJP for failing people on all counts, as a result, people have lost faith in the democratic process, first PDP claimed to stop RSS from entering Kashmir valley, then after getting 28 seas, Party embraced BJP, which has disappointed people of Kashmir valley, G.A. Mir said and reiterated his appeal to people to ensure Congress Party victory with a thumping majority.
Among others who participated in the road show included Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Gulam Mohi U Din Bhat, Block Presidents, PCC & DCC Members, Youth Leaders and other prominent party workers.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;