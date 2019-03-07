Modi pitches for full-majority Govt

March 07, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people of Karnataka on Wednesday to elect a full-majority government in the coming Lok Sabha election, stressing that a "mahamilavat" (highly adulterated) dispensation would deliver half results.

He also slammed the opposition parties' efforts to form an anti-BJP alliance as "politics of selfishness" and said they were guided solely by the agenda of "Modi hataao".

Reminding people that the country got a full-majority government in Delhi after 30 years, he said, "If it (the government) were half and incomplete, it would have performed half and incomplete. This (government) is complete, it completes its works."

"This is why Modi has become a reason for worry to them. Day and night, they indulge in one job — 'Modi hataao'," he said.

At a public rally in the bastion of Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Modi spoke about India's "dum" (guts), apparently referring to the IAF strike in Pakistan.

"It was not because of Modi but because of the (resolve of) 125 crore people," the prime minister said.

He said while he was working to stamp out militancy, poverty and corruption, opposition parties were coming together to remove him.

Cautioning people against "mahagatbandhan" (grand alliance), which he called "mahamilavat", Modi said leaders doing politics for their families were not liking the 'New India' and its new policies.

"They fear a majboot (strong) government. Hence, they are looking for a majboor (helpless) government," he said.

"India has given me this strength... 125 crore people have given this strength. The dum-kham (guts) that the world is witnessing, whose is it? This dum is not Modi's, this dum is of 125 crore people of India," he said.

The prime minister was apparently referring to the air strike by Indian Air Force in Balakot on February 26.