Modi only PM since ’96 unable to conduct on time LA polls in JK: Omar

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Friday hit out at Narendra Modi, saying he is the only Prime Minister since 1996 who has been "unable" to conduct assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on time.

"Modi ji cements his status as the ONLY Prime Minister since 1996 unable to conduct elections on time in J&K. Remember this the next time you fete him as the strongest PM in living memory (sic)!" Omar tweeted.

He was reacting after the election authorities in the State withdrew an order within hours after they had asked the district election officers to submit information about district level nodal officers for 2019 assembly elections in the state within two days.