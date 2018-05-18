Modi must respect promises made to Kashmir: NF

Srinagar:
Terming Prime Minister Narrander Modi’s visit to Kashmir an attempt to hoodwink the world, Jammu Kashmir National Front has said that instead of trying to befool the world, Modi must respect the promises made to the people of Jammu Kashmir by its country.
Jammu Kashmir National Front, deputy chairman, Altaf Hussain Wani said in a statement that if Modi is really a believer of democracy he should release all the political prisoners and start, a process so that Kashmir dispute is resolved once for all.