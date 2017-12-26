Modi, Mehbooba greet Vajpayee on 93 rd birth anniversary

Jammu, Dec 25
Former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, turned 93 Monday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to greet him at his residence here.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also wished Vajpayee on his birthday. “Visited Atal ji to convey birthday greetings to him. Spent time with his family as well," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.
Earlier in the day, Modi credited Vajpayee's phenomenal and visionary leadership which "further raised our prestige at the world stage. I pray for his good health".
Naidu posted a poem in Hindi on Twitter by the former prime minister which urged people to remain united and not to give up hope in tough times.
Born in 1924, Vajpayee entered politics during the QuitIndia movement in 1942. He was also the first external affairs minister to deliver a speech in the UN Assembly in Hindi. Vajpayee was elected to Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991,1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. He is the first and the only non-Congress leader who completed his full term as prime minister.
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also wished former prime minister Atal BihariVajpayee on his 93rd birthday and recalled his efforts to bring peace to the state.
"Warm birthday wishes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. A visionary leader who called for peace, progress & prosperity in J&K by imbibing the spirit of Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat & Kashmiriyat,” Mehbooba said on Twitter.
The former prime minister coined the slogan, “Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat, Kashmiriyat", (humanism, democracy and Kashmir’s age-old legacy of Hindu-Muslim amity), in a speech in Kashmir in an effort to resolve the Kashmir issue and bring lasting peace to the region.
0 Comment(s)