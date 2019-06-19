About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 19, 2019 | PTI

Modi meets key secretaries to finalise 100-day agenda

Ahead of the maiden budget of his second term in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday brainstormed with top bureaucrats of finance and other ministries to finalise the government's 100-day agenda with a focus to revive the sagging economy and create jobs.
Sources said the meeting at the Prime Minister's residence had in attendance all five secretaries in the finance ministry and other key ministries as well as top officials of the Niti Aayog.
The high-level meeting is also expected to clear a five-year vision for the government with view to achieve USD 5-trillion economy goal in the shortest possible time-frame.
It is believed that future course of many of the prime minister's pet projects like doubling farmers' income, PM-KISAN, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, piped water for all, electricity for all and others was discussed.
With the farm sector facing headwinds, Modi last week stressed upon the need for structural reforms in agriculture which would boost private investment, strengthen logistics and provide ample market support to farmers.
The prime minister is likely to have discussed the road map for reforms for every department with a view to making it easier to do business in the country and boost the economy.
The agenda for increasing revenue mop-up and taking reform steps to push GDP growth, which has slipped to 5-year low of 6.8 per cent in 2018-19, may have also figured in the meeting, they said.
Data showed that even though inflation continued to be within the RBI's comfort range, economic growth in January-March quarter slumped to a 5-year low of 5.8 per cent, pushing India behind China, due to poor showing by agriculture and manufacturing sectors.
With 2019-20 budget scheduled to be presented on July 5, Modi has started holding deliberations with top most bureaucrats for ideas, which could form part of the Budget.
While steps to promote investments in manufacturing would be high on agenda, the Modi 2.0 government would also look at steps to address agriculture distress and improve farm income in the upcoming Budget.
The Budget, which would be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is expected to address issues like slowing economy, financial sector troubles like rising NPAs and liquidity crisis in NBFCs, job creation, private investments, exports revival, agrarian crisis, besides raising public investment without compromising on fiscal prudence.
In their pre-budget meeting with Sitharaman last week, economists suggested Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC)-type framework for NBFC sector, besides initiating job-oriented growth measures and maintaining fiscal prudence. Financial sector on their part pitched for a special liquidity window for non-banking finance companies.
Labour survey report released officially last month showed unemployment touched a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.

Latest News

Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder r ...

Tourism employee, female participant dead as boat capsizes in Lidder r ...

Jun 18 | Agencies
11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

11600 pilgrims from JK to perform Hajj this year

Jun 18 | Rising Kashmir News
6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

6 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

Jun 18 | Agencies
Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes vir ...

Army allegedly thrashes traffic cop in Srinagar, video of cop goes vir ...

Jun 18 | Irfan Yattoo
Man killed in Bandipora road accident

Man killed in Bandipora road accident

Jun 18 | Rising Kashmir News
About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

About 150 landline phones, broadband connections disrupted in Srinagar

Jun 18 | Agencies
Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Body of youth found under suspicious circumstances in Srinagar

Jun 18 | Agencies
Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

Anantnag gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels over representation of chi ...

I&B Ministry issues advisory to TV channels over representation of chi ...

Jun 18 | RK Web News
US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
Govt teachers to get salary only after getting

Govt teachers to get salary only after getting 'attendance certificate ...

Jun 18 | Agencies
12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes jolt China

12 killed, over 100 injured as string of quakes jolt China

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

JKPM, AIP forge alliance for upcomming assembly polls

Jun 18 | Junaid Kathju
Army man shoots self dead in Kupwara

Army man shoots self dead in Kupwara

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag

Student found dead near gunfight site in Anantnag's Bidoora

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among ...

Anantnag gunfight: Militant whose car was used in Pulwama attack among ...

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Egypt

Egypt's former president Morsi buried in Cairo

Jun 18 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

Pulwama IED blast: Two army men succumb to injuries

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary

CB arrests man impersonating as official in Chief Secretary's office

Jun 18 | Press Trust of India
Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

Jun 18 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

Gunfight underway in Anantnag village

Jun 18 | Shafat Mir
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 19, 2019 | PTI

Modi meets key secretaries to finalise 100-day agenda

              

Ahead of the maiden budget of his second term in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday brainstormed with top bureaucrats of finance and other ministries to finalise the government's 100-day agenda with a focus to revive the sagging economy and create jobs.
Sources said the meeting at the Prime Minister's residence had in attendance all five secretaries in the finance ministry and other key ministries as well as top officials of the Niti Aayog.
The high-level meeting is also expected to clear a five-year vision for the government with view to achieve USD 5-trillion economy goal in the shortest possible time-frame.
It is believed that future course of many of the prime minister's pet projects like doubling farmers' income, PM-KISAN, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, piped water for all, electricity for all and others was discussed.
With the farm sector facing headwinds, Modi last week stressed upon the need for structural reforms in agriculture which would boost private investment, strengthen logistics and provide ample market support to farmers.
The prime minister is likely to have discussed the road map for reforms for every department with a view to making it easier to do business in the country and boost the economy.
The agenda for increasing revenue mop-up and taking reform steps to push GDP growth, which has slipped to 5-year low of 6.8 per cent in 2018-19, may have also figured in the meeting, they said.
Data showed that even though inflation continued to be within the RBI's comfort range, economic growth in January-March quarter slumped to a 5-year low of 5.8 per cent, pushing India behind China, due to poor showing by agriculture and manufacturing sectors.
With 2019-20 budget scheduled to be presented on July 5, Modi has started holding deliberations with top most bureaucrats for ideas, which could form part of the Budget.
While steps to promote investments in manufacturing would be high on agenda, the Modi 2.0 government would also look at steps to address agriculture distress and improve farm income in the upcoming Budget.
The Budget, which would be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is expected to address issues like slowing economy, financial sector troubles like rising NPAs and liquidity crisis in NBFCs, job creation, private investments, exports revival, agrarian crisis, besides raising public investment without compromising on fiscal prudence.
In their pre-budget meeting with Sitharaman last week, economists suggested Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC)-type framework for NBFC sector, besides initiating job-oriented growth measures and maintaining fiscal prudence. Financial sector on their part pitched for a special liquidity window for non-banking finance companies.
Labour survey report released officially last month showed unemployment touched a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.

News From Rising Kashmir

;