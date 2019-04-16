Modi may enact another Balakot-like drama: Mehbooba

April 16, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed on every front and sensing defeat during the first phase of ongoing Lok Sabha polls, he may enact another Balakote-like drama to turn the tide in his favour.

Speaking to media persons during her visit to Siligam and Bijbehara areas of Anantnag district as part of the ongoing campaigning for south Kashmir Lok Sabha seat, Mehbooba said, “Modi failed on every front. He tried to stoke communal tensions in Jammu and also enacted the Balakote airstrike drama. BJP is clearly sensing loss in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. Now they are creating an atmosphere of insecurity among the people. It seems they may indulge in another attack like Balakote so that it will garner votes for them. The attack on Pakistan or harassing people of Kashmir, all of it is the vote bank politics of BJP.”

Addressing her supporters in Bijbehara, she urged voters to come out and vote for her in the upcoming polls to make her victorious.

“My father didn’t leave behind any wealth for me but it is you – my supporters - who were his real assets and I have inherited you from him. He wanted to take all of you out of the cycle of violence and formed PDP. I had no wish to fight parliament polls but the current situation demands that there should be someone to represent and defend our rights in the parliament. Despite rains thousands turned up during our rallies in Budgam last week but I wonder why people from my own area are not turning up to vote or take part in the poll process despite this region being Mufti Sahab’s home. Our workers need to get proactive and vote in good numbers to ensure my win,” she said.

Former chief minister and President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti has cautioned that in a bid to save its sinking ship, there are apprehensions that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) led government is preparing to launch another Balakote type attack against the Pakistan.

Addressing workers’ convention in south Kashmir’s Biejbehra and Pahalgam Mehbooba said that the as Modi led government has failed in every front with masses perturbed, joblessness spiralling and economy witnessing a dreadful dip. She said that the BJP tried its best to polarise the situation and instigate communal riots all across. “When nothing worked, it enacted a drama called Balakote strike. During the very first phase of the ongoing elections, BJP has foreseen its defeat and in order to garner votes and hoodwink the electorate there are apprehensions that Modi led government is preparing to launch Balakote type one more attack against Pakistan,” she said.

Reacting to the statements of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in which apprehensions were raised over the authenticity of the Pulwama suicide attack, Mehbooba demanded a thorough inquiry to ascertain the facts.

“A thorough probe should be conducted so that the truth behind Pulwama suicide attack comes to fore and questions raised by senior political voices are answered sans any hindrance,” she said.

The former chief minister also slammed the BJP leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement about Jamaat-e-Islami-PDP bonhomie, stating that in a democratic set up, the socio-political and religious organisation- Jamaat-e-Islami - has every right to propagate its ideology and function without any hindrance.

“As Chief Minister I was under tremendous pressure to ban Jamaat-e-Islami in the State. However, I refused to sign on a dotted line due to which BJP was compelled to run away from the coalition,” Mehbooba said and added that the PDP would continue its fight so that ban on Jamaat is revoked and the organisation is allowed to work freely once again.

According to the PDP President, after the 2014 polls, the PDP did not get a clear mandate and out of the compulsion had to join hands with the BJP.

“The BJP was so desperate for power that it gave in writing to PDP that it will not fiddle with Jammu Kashmir’s special position and Article 370. The BJP also agreed to hold talks with Pakistan, with Hurriyat, release political prisoners, revoke AFSPA and return power projects from the NHPC,” Mehbooba said.

Mehbooba was accompanied by Mehboob Beg, Abdul Rahman Veeri and Rafi Ahmad Mir.

