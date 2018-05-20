Modi lays foundation of 1000 MWs PakalDul project, Jammu ring road

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, May 19:
Prime Minister NarendraModi Saturday laid foundation of 1000 MWs Pakal Dal power project and 52 kms Jammu ring road in the winter capital.
To be built in Kishtwar district, the project is expected to cost Rs. 8112 crore.
The PM also laid the foundation of 58 kilometre Jammu Semi Ring Road project to be built at a cost of Rs. 2300 crore.
He also threw open 7 kilometre long TarakoteMarg at Katra built by Mata Vaishno Shrine Board.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said in present day world, Jammu represents a truly pluralist social system which has evolved as an example for all societies.
She appealed people of Jammu to uphold these tenets of tolerance and values for which the State has been known since ages. “When many people left Kashmir, people of Jammu not only opened their homes and hearths for them but also shared their resources, supplies and other facilities.”
Mehbooba said her government is keen to develop Jammu as an independent tourist destination for which many projects are in pipeline.
“The government is making efforts to retain the tourist footfall in Jammu which seems to have slipped ever since the direct rail connectivity to Katra. Many of such projects are being inaugurated this year alone and work on many more is apace,” she said.
The PM also inaugurated two important infrastructure development projects which have been completed by Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. The first is the TarakoteMarg between Katra and Adhkuwari for providing convenience to on-foot pilgrims. The other project is the SiarDabri-Bhawan Material Ropeway. These projects were inaugurated at a function held at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium at Jammu University today.
