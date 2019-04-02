About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 02, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Modi hits out at Omar over his separate PM statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday hit out at National Conference leader Omar Abdullah over his reported statement seeking a separate Prime Minister for Kashmir, and asked the Congress-led opposition alliance to make their stand clear on his statement.
Addressing an election rally here, Modi said there were media reports that Omar Abdullah has stated that there should be a separate Prime Minister for Kashmir.
"Two Prime Ministers for Hindustan?, Do you agree with it? Congress has to answer and all the 'Mahagathbandhan' partners have to answer.
“What are the reasons and how dare he say that", he said.
Modi said he also wants to ask Trinamool Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar whether they agreed with Omar Abdullah's statement.
"I want to ask Bengal Didi who shouts a lot, please answer this to the people of the nation. NC is your friend. There is one U-turn Babu in AP. This U-turn (Chandrababu) Babu, with whom Farooq Abdullah campaigned recently in Andhra Pradesh, should also answer. Do you think Naidu should get votes? I want to ask Sharad Pawar also. You were once the Defence Minister of this country and
also Chief Minister of Maharashtra,” he said.
“You want take the country back to 1953 ? and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, whose son is Karnataka CM, should also answer to the people of Karnataka. Would you like to go with them (Mahagathbandhan) or break away from them?", Modi asked.
Stressing that the politics of division being followed by opposition parties would impact the country negatively, Modi said as long as he was there at the helm, he would not allow conspiracies to divide the country.
"This kind of division politics negatively impacted the country. Two or three days back, one leader of the National Conference shouted Pakistan zindabad. Congress always tried to strengthen the hands of anti Indian forces. Because of this mentality, these people raise questions on surgical strikes. They insult the bravery of our defence forces,"he said as he flayed the party and its allies.
The Prime Minister asked if the people need a country with bomb explosions or with peace.
Appealing to the electorate to vote for the BJP,Modi said the country needs a strong government for it to be peaceful.
He also said "Till Modi is there, you will not succeed in your conspiracies. Modi is standing as a wall between the country's enemies and people of the country.”
The Prime Minister said the NC and PDP had opposed imposition of Presidents rule in Jammu and Kashmir.
They had stood up against the Government of India and Congress had joined them and said they would not allow conduct of the panchayat elections.
He claimed that the people of Kashmir boycotted those parties by participating in polls with 70-75 per cent voting.
"Whether its Jammu or Kashmir or Ladakh, we are ready to sacrifice our lives for the people, but we will not tolerate these thekedars,” he said.
Referring to the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, Modi said the country “is now not ready to tolerate even one attack and also understood the modus operandi of the terrorists.”

 

 

Latest News

GoI sets up tribunal to review ban imposed on Jamaat-e-Islami, JKLF

GoI sets up tribunal to review ban imposed on Jamaat-e-Islami, JKLF

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Apr 01 | Agencies
KU appoints Prof Akbar Masood as new Dean Academic Affairs

KU appoints Prof Akbar Masood as new Dean Academic Affairs

Apr 01 | Rising Kashmir News
ACB Jammu books former revenue officials involved in land grabbing cas ...

ACB Jammu books former revenue officials involved in land grabbing cas ...

Apr 01 | Rising Kashmir News
No power can revoke Article 370, 35-A: Mir

No power can revoke Article 370, 35-A: Mir

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
29 killed, 600 injured as storm hits Nepal

29 killed, 600 injured as storm hits Nepal

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Teenager slips to death at Gund Ganderbal

Teenager slips to death at Gund Ganderbal

Apr 01 | Umar Raina
BSF officer killed in LoC firing in Poonch

BSF officer killed in LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Agencies
5-year-old girl killed in LoC firing in Poonch

5-year-old girl killed in LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Agencies
I-T dept attaches Geelani

I-T dept attaches Geelani's Delhi house on wilful tax evasion charges

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
24 dead in China forest fire

24 dead in China forest fire

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Six troops injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Six troops injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Suspect militant behind abortive bid to target CRPF convoy arrested

Suspect militant behind abortive bid to target CRPF convoy arrested

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
India launches EMISAT, 28 foreign satellites

India launches EMISAT, 28 foreign satellites

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Delhi Police arrests alleged JeM militant from Srinagar

Delhi Police arrests alleged JeM militant from Srinagar

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
India-Pak troops exchange fresh gunfire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange fresh gunfire along LoC in Poonch

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Militants slain in Pulwama gunfight identified

Militants slain in Pulwama gunfight identified

Apr 01 | Javid Sofi
Schools closed in Poonch areas after cross-LoC firing

Schools closed in Poonch areas after cross-LoC firing

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Fire damages food court in Mendhar

Fire damages food court in Mendhar

Apr 01 | Agencies
India-Pak troops exchange firing along LoC in Poonch, civilian injured

India-Pak troops exchange firing along LoC in Poonch, civilian injured

Apr 01 | Agencies
Four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Apr 01 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 02, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Modi hits out at Omar over his separate PM statement

              

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday hit out at National Conference leader Omar Abdullah over his reported statement seeking a separate Prime Minister for Kashmir, and asked the Congress-led opposition alliance to make their stand clear on his statement.
Addressing an election rally here, Modi said there were media reports that Omar Abdullah has stated that there should be a separate Prime Minister for Kashmir.
"Two Prime Ministers for Hindustan?, Do you agree with it? Congress has to answer and all the 'Mahagathbandhan' partners have to answer.
“What are the reasons and how dare he say that", he said.
Modi said he also wants to ask Trinamool Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar whether they agreed with Omar Abdullah's statement.
"I want to ask Bengal Didi who shouts a lot, please answer this to the people of the nation. NC is your friend. There is one U-turn Babu in AP. This U-turn (Chandrababu) Babu, with whom Farooq Abdullah campaigned recently in Andhra Pradesh, should also answer. Do you think Naidu should get votes? I want to ask Sharad Pawar also. You were once the Defence Minister of this country and
also Chief Minister of Maharashtra,” he said.
“You want take the country back to 1953 ? and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, whose son is Karnataka CM, should also answer to the people of Karnataka. Would you like to go with them (Mahagathbandhan) or break away from them?", Modi asked.
Stressing that the politics of division being followed by opposition parties would impact the country negatively, Modi said as long as he was there at the helm, he would not allow conspiracies to divide the country.
"This kind of division politics negatively impacted the country. Two or three days back, one leader of the National Conference shouted Pakistan zindabad. Congress always tried to strengthen the hands of anti Indian forces. Because of this mentality, these people raise questions on surgical strikes. They insult the bravery of our defence forces,"he said as he flayed the party and its allies.
The Prime Minister asked if the people need a country with bomb explosions or with peace.
Appealing to the electorate to vote for the BJP,Modi said the country needs a strong government for it to be peaceful.
He also said "Till Modi is there, you will not succeed in your conspiracies. Modi is standing as a wall between the country's enemies and people of the country.”
The Prime Minister said the NC and PDP had opposed imposition of Presidents rule in Jammu and Kashmir.
They had stood up against the Government of India and Congress had joined them and said they would not allow conduct of the panchayat elections.
He claimed that the people of Kashmir boycotted those parties by participating in polls with 70-75 per cent voting.
"Whether its Jammu or Kashmir or Ladakh, we are ready to sacrifice our lives for the people, but we will not tolerate these thekedars,” he said.
Referring to the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, Modi said the country “is now not ready to tolerate even one attack and also understood the modus operandi of the terrorists.”

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;