Modi has ‘destroyed’ India in 5 years: Rana

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior National Conference Leader and Former Deputy Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, Javed Ahmed Rana,on Wednesday described Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s tenure as “worst in the history of India post its independence”.

per a statement, while addressing a public gathering at Panchayat Kaller of Tehsil Balakote in Mendhar Constituency, Rana alleged that “from Supreme Court to the RBI, from CBI to Election Commission, all institutions of democratic India have been under a threat of subversion under his tenure”.

time in the history of this country, four Supreme court Judges came out to address a press conference. This shows how insecure India was under Narendra Modi.”

further alleged, under Modi’s rule, an “unprecedented and dire situation has arisen, as key institutions of the republic have squirmed under overbearing pressure of interference”.

had become a subject of ridicule internationally,and all credit goes to Modi and BJP. India’s international image of being democratic, secular has seriously dented. The incidents of violence in cow related attacks have exposed the Modi regime’s anti democratic fangs within India.”

Minister has singlehandedly destroyed the livelihood of people and the economy of the country. Youth of this country had high hopes from him but all went in vain,” he alleged.

“Where are 2 crore jobs, where are your promises that you made 5 years ago, have you fulfilled them.”