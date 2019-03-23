Modi greets Pak on National Day

March 23, 2019 | Agencies

In an unexpectedly surprising move, Indian Prime Minister NarendraModi on Friday extended greetings and best wishes to people of Pakistan celebrating their national day on Saturday, March 23.

In a message to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, Modi said, “It is time that people of subcontinent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive and prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence.”

The national day is observed on March 23 every year to commemorate the passage of Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940 when Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.