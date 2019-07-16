About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 16, 2019 | PTI

Modi govt will never misuse NIA law: Amit Shah

Refuting opposition's claims of "misuse" of the NIA law, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the Modi government will never abuse it to target anyone but will ensure that terrorism is finished off irrespective of the religion of the accused.
In an intervention during a discussion in Lok Sabha on the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Shah also targeted the Congress-led UPA government for repealing the anti-terror act POTA, saying it was not done because of its alleged misuse but to "save its vote bank".
He said terror attacks witnessed an upsurge after the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) was repealed resulting in the same UPA government being forced to constitute the NIA after the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Shah sought support of all parties for the bill's passage, saying a division in the House on the issue of strengthening the agency will send out a wrong message and boost the morale of terrorists.
The Bill allows the National Investigation Agency to investigate terror attacks on Indians and Indian interests abroad.
Parliament should speak in one voice in giving powers to the NIA to send out a message to terrorists and the world, he asserted.
His response came as several opposition leaders criticised the bill and accused the government of using investigating agencies for "political vendetta".
Some MPs said the anti-terror law is misused at times to target members of a particular community.
"Let me make it clear. The Modi government has no such intention. Its only goal is to finish off terrorism but we will also not look at the religion of the accused while taking action," Shah said.
Further responding to clarifications sought by certain members including on alleged backlog of cases, he said that there is only one NIA designated court in every state.
He said that these courts would only take NIA cases and not others.
This matter should not be linked to Jammu and Kashmir, he replied when a member said that the designated court in the state is in Jammu and claimed it creates hassles for people from other parts of the state.
Referring to the 2007 Samjhauta Express bombings case, the minister claimed that the Congress did a U-turn, arrested innocents and released those nabbed earlier.
"Terrorism is neither 'left' nor 'right'," it is terrorism only," he added.
When clarfication was sought on whether Pakistan is covered under the proposed law, Shah said although the neighbouring country has not yet signed an international agreement on terrorism related cases, India has "several means including surgical and air strikes to deal with Pakistan".
"I am sure that Pakistan would also have to sign that agreement under international pressure," he said.

 

Latest News

20mn children were not vaccinated in 2018: UN

20mn children were not vaccinated in 2018: UN

Jul 15 | PTI/AFP
CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

Jul 15 | Agencies
Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

Jul 15 | Agencies
NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

Jul 15 | Rising Kashmir News
JUH activists protest against assault of Muslim cleric

JUH activists protest against assault of Muslim cleric

Jul 15 | Agencies
No proposal to recognise one yr Master

No proposal to recognise one yr Master's degree from foreign countries ...

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

Jul 15 | Agencies
Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

Jul 15 | Agencies
European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

Jul 15 | PTI/AFP
12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
14th batch of 5,210 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

14th batch of 5,210 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Babri Masjid demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months

Babri Masjid demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months' from SC to ...

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
India calls off Chandrayaan-2 moon mission over

India calls off Chandrayaan-2 moon mission over 'technical snag'

Jul 15 | Agencies
Three more Amarnath yatries die

Three more Amarnath yatries die

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pak

5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pak

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 16, 2019 | PTI

Modi govt will never misuse NIA law: Amit Shah

              

Refuting opposition's claims of "misuse" of the NIA law, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the Modi government will never abuse it to target anyone but will ensure that terrorism is finished off irrespective of the religion of the accused.
In an intervention during a discussion in Lok Sabha on the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Shah also targeted the Congress-led UPA government for repealing the anti-terror act POTA, saying it was not done because of its alleged misuse but to "save its vote bank".
He said terror attacks witnessed an upsurge after the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) was repealed resulting in the same UPA government being forced to constitute the NIA after the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Shah sought support of all parties for the bill's passage, saying a division in the House on the issue of strengthening the agency will send out a wrong message and boost the morale of terrorists.
The Bill allows the National Investigation Agency to investigate terror attacks on Indians and Indian interests abroad.
Parliament should speak in one voice in giving powers to the NIA to send out a message to terrorists and the world, he asserted.
His response came as several opposition leaders criticised the bill and accused the government of using investigating agencies for "political vendetta".
Some MPs said the anti-terror law is misused at times to target members of a particular community.
"Let me make it clear. The Modi government has no such intention. Its only goal is to finish off terrorism but we will also not look at the religion of the accused while taking action," Shah said.
Further responding to clarifications sought by certain members including on alleged backlog of cases, he said that there is only one NIA designated court in every state.
He said that these courts would only take NIA cases and not others.
This matter should not be linked to Jammu and Kashmir, he replied when a member said that the designated court in the state is in Jammu and claimed it creates hassles for people from other parts of the state.
Referring to the 2007 Samjhauta Express bombings case, the minister claimed that the Congress did a U-turn, arrested innocents and released those nabbed earlier.
"Terrorism is neither 'left' nor 'right'," it is terrorism only," he added.
When clarfication was sought on whether Pakistan is covered under the proposed law, Shah said although the neighbouring country has not yet signed an international agreement on terrorism related cases, India has "several means including surgical and air strikes to deal with Pakistan".
"I am sure that Pakistan would also have to sign that agreement under international pressure," he said.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;