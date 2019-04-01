‘Modi govt took credit for Balakot, should also take responsibility for Pulwama’

April 01, 2019 | Gaurav Saini

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Sunday said Narendra Modi government, which was “quick to take credit for the Balakot airstrikes”, should also take responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

TDP national spokesperson Dinakar Lanka alleged that the Modi government failed to give bullet proof vehicles to the CRPF which could have prevented the attack on a paramilitary convoy on February 14 in which 40 personnel were killed.

“The attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama happened due to negligence on the part of the government. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated bullet proof buses for the CRPF on September 7, 2017. There are 200 such vehicles in the inventory of the Defence Ministry, but the forces haven't got them yet. Where are those buses?” he asked.

The Modi government was quick to take credit for the valour of the armed forces, but has failed to ensure their safety, he said. PTI