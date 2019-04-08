Modi govt pushed Kashmir into cycles of violence, alleges CPI(M)

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Alleging that the single biggest "achievement" of Modi government has been to push Kashmir into cycles of violence, Communist Party of India (M) senior leader M Y Tarigami on Monday said any attempt to abrogate Article 370 or 35 A will be disastrous with unimaginable repercussions.

Reacting to BJP’s election manifesto on Monday, Tarigami said that the promise of abrogation of Article 370 and annulling Article 35-A is another exercise by the BJP to hoodwink the voters ahead of General Election.

Critical examination of the BJP’s 2014 manifesto reveals that all the promises, including provision of two crore jobs per year, doubling the income of farmers and other promises have proved a hoax, he said, adding that reality is that the only “achievement” of the BJP in the past five years has been dividing society through hate campaigns.