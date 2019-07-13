Modi Govt must begin meaningful dialogue with Pakistan: Soz

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former union minister and senior Congress leader, Saifudin Soz on Friday said that Modi government must begin meaningful dialogue with Pakistan.

In a statement issue here, Soz said that when in a written reply, the other day, MoS V. Murleedharan told the Lok Sabha that Onus was on Islamabad to create an atmosphere for a conducive atmosphere for dialogue, I could imagine that the present Govt. had moved quite a far away from the Vajpayee’s path of conciliation, reconciliation and cordiality.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whom I knew closely, was decidedly born out of the RSS womb, yet his approach to deal with neighbhourhood was uniquely pragmatic and workable.

It was certainly a tribute to Vajpayee’s far sightedness that soon after Kargil war in October 1999 for which the then Pak PM Nawaz Sharief had held General Musharraf squarely responsible, it was possible for Vajpayee to sign Lahore Declaration with Nawaz Sharief on 21 February 1999. It was really miraculous.

The present day rulers of India should know that Vajpayee had realized that since neighbourhood can’t be changed, ways had to be found to promote cordiality in the neighbourhood.

It was on 8th June, 2003 that Vajpayee had told the Lok Sabha that friendship with Pakistan had to be maintained as friends can be changed but not neighbours.

