Modi Govt making joke of Indian nation: LeT

Srinagar:
Chief Lashkar-e-Taiba Jammu Kashmir, Mahmood Shah today accused Prime Minister; Narendra Modi led BJP government of “making joke of Indian nation” over surgical strikes.
“This is an ultimate joke from India. Forces who complain about the insufficiency of food are never capable of any surgical strike. Surgical strike requires ultimate Valor and bravery which is scarce in Indian forces,” LeT said in a statement issued t press. “Indian forces personnel are committing suicide in the fear, rendering them the number one forces in the world with mass suicides,” it said, adding “Modi government is joking with its nation. Opposition is being labeled traitors for raising concerns. Corruption cases in Rafael case. Ethnic behavior towards Muslims on cow slaughter and hiding the crimes using businessmen like Manzoor Nazar are all evident.” The LeT accused that the Modi Government would continue to play jokes like this to triumph in 2019 elections. “The attempt of suicide of Vice Air Chief is also evident to the frustration of forces,” it said.