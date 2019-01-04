Modi Govt doesn’t know how to tackle militancy: Soz

Srinagar:
Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Thursday accused Narendra Modi led BJP government of “failing on many fronts in dealing with extremism and militancy in the Kashmir region.”
“PM Modi’s assertion that his government fought terrorism best is not correct,” Soz in a statement issue here said. “Two main planks of the Modi Govt’s strategy to fight militancy in Kashmir, has been to use ‘more and more force.”
He alleged that the Chief of the Army has always been fond of Surgical Strikes on the LoC and the result of the two ‘Surgical Strikes’ was known to all in the country.
“The reality of this strategy is that the so-called surgical strikes have been happening from both sides of the border, in normal course,” he said. “The new dimension is only media hype. The other element of the new strategy is to use more and more force.”
He said that the new policy has also failed as by admission of the local commanders and the Jammu and Kashmir Police as they have admitted that the fresh recruitment into the Militancy ranks was growing situation.
He said that the figures of killings of civilians and forces had increased since 2014 as per the figures issued by MHA in August, 2018.
“Many senior serving Generals in the Army have been suggesting that Modi government should conclusively realize that the best strategy happens to be to kill militancy rather than the militants,” he asserted. “A corollary to fight militancy best is to tackle it (militancy) in the minds only. The way to that proposition is through dialogue and discussion.”