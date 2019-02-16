Modi Govt calls APM today

PTINew Delhi, Feb 15:
An all-party meeting will be held on Saturday to brief political parties on the militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 CRPF men were killed, officials said.
The meeting has been convened by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and invitations have been extended to all major political parties.
The parties will be briefed about the attack in Pulwama and the steps being taken by the government so far, a home ministry official.
The decision to convene the all-party meeting was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
Earlier, Finance Minister Arun Jaitely said the all-party meeting would be convened to brief political parties on the incident so that the nation speaks in one voice on the issue.
Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama.
The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.