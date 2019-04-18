Modi disrespected law by giving ticket to Pragya Thakur, alleges Soz

April 18, 2019 | Agencies

Reacting to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, a 2008 Malegaon blasts accused from Bhopal parliamentary constituency, senior Congress leader and former union minister Saifuddin Soz alleged that ‘no less person than Prime Minister Narendra Modi has disrespected the law’.

“Modi fielding terror accused Pragya candidate from Bhopal is shameful. NIA floated facts about her involvement in Malegaon blast case in which she was decisively involved. She is on bail. No less person than the PM showed disrespect to Law. Country will remember Modi for long!” Prof Soz wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

Sadhvi Pragya, who is out on bail on health ground, formally joined the BJP on Wednesday. She will contest against senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh from Bhopal parliamentary constituency on a BJP ticket.