Modi didn't request Trump for mediation on Kashmir: Jaishankar in RS

July 23, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Amid a massive controversy over US President Donald Trump's claim on Kashmir mediation, India Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi never made any such request to the US leader and reiterated that Kashmir is a bilateral issue.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha that all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan can be discussed only bilaterally, thereby ruling out any third party mediation.

"I would like to categorically state that no such request has been made by the prime minister to the US President," he said after Congress and other opposition parties raised the issue of the claim made by Trump in his meeting with visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington on Monday.

"Any engagement with Pakistan will require an end to cross border terrorism," he said, adding Shimla and Lahore accords signed between India and Pakistan provide the basis for resolution of all issues bilaterally.

Opposition parties were, however, not satisfied by the statement by the External Affairs Minister and wanted the prime minister to come to the House and clarify.

This led to heated exchanges between opposition benches and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who adjourned proceedings till 1200 hours.