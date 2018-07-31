Modi congratulates Imran

Imran to take oath as Pak PM on August 11
PTINew Delhi/Peshawar, July 30:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday spoke to Imran Khan, Chairperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and congratulated him for his party emerging as the largest political party in the National Assembly of Pakistan in the recent elections.
He expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan, a PMO statement said.
The prime minister also reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighborhood.
Meanwhile, Imran said that he would take oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister on August 11, according to a media report.
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), led by 65-year-old Khan, has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly (NA) after the July 25 elections, but it is still short of numbers to form the government on its own.
Will take oath as Prime Minister on 11th of next month (August), Khan was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan.
"I have also decided about chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which I will announce in the next 48 hours. Whatever I have decided in this regard is in the best interest of people," he said while addressing PTI members of provincial assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
He said alleviation of poverty from interior Sindh will be among top priorities of his government.
Earlier, PTI spokesman Naeemul Haque on Saturday told reporters that party chief Khan will take oath as the Prime Minister before August 14.
He said that he hoped the president would call an assembly session and Khan would take oath as premier before Independence day.
Although the PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly after the polls, the final results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) show that the party is still short of numbers to form its government independently.
According to the results, the PTI has bagged 116 general seats — 22 short of simple majority — whereas the PML-N and PPP have won 64 and 43 seats, respectively.
The PTI is short of the 137 needed for simple majority and is trying to woo independents to join the party.
To meet the required number of votes, the PTI leadership has reportedly been approaching the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), PML-Quaid (PML-Q), and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), as well as independents.
Meanwhile, two major parties — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party — have agreed on formulation of a "coordinated joint strategy" if the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf manages to form its government at the centre.