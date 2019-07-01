Modi condoles loss of lives in Kishtwar bus accident

July 01, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Kishtwar district on Monday, saying the incident in which 35 people died was "heart-wrenching".

The accident occurred when a mini bus rolled down a hilly road and fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district in the morning, police said.

"The accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar is heart-wrenching. We mourn all those who lost their lives and express condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi tweeted.

The bus, which way on its way to Kishtwar from Keshwan, skidded off the road at Sirgwari and rolled down into the gorge around 7.30 am.

35 people died and 17 others were injured in the accident, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Angrez Singh said earlier.