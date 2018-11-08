Modi celebrates Diwali with troops near India-China border

Press Trust of IndiaUttarkashi (Uttrakhand), Nov 07:
Dressed in heavy mountain gear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Army and ITBP personnel in the icy terrain near the India-China border, saying their devotion to duty in the remote icy heights is enabling the strength of the nation.
Greeting the troops in the Harshil cantonment area, the prime minister said they, through their commitment and discipline, are securing the future and the dreams of 125 crore Indians and helping spread a sense of security and fearlessness among the people.
He said that Diwali is the festival of lights, it spreads the light of goodness and dispels fear.
Modi recalled that he has been visiting troops on Diwali ever since he was the chief minister of Gujarat. He also spoke of his interactions with the troops of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), years ago when he was part of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
The prime minister said India is taking great strides forward in the defence sector.
He spoke of various measures being taken for the welfare of ex-servicemen, including implementation of 'one rank, one pension' (OROP).
The prime minister offered sweets to the troops and also interacted with people from nearby areas who had gathered to greet him on Diwali.
Harshil is a cantonment area situated at a height of 7,860 feet close to the India-China border in Uttarkashi district.
Modi later reached Kedarnath to offer prayers and review the progress of reconstruction projects at Kedarpuri.
After becoming the prime minister in 2014, Modi had spent his Diwali at Siachen with troops.
In 2015, he had visited the Punjab border on Diwali. His visit coincided with 50 years of the 1965 Indo-Pak war.
The next year, Modi was in Himachal Pradesh where he spent time with Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at an outpost.
Modi had spent his fourth Diwali as prime minister with troops in Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir last year.