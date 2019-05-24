Modi cannot remove Art 370, 35A from J&K: Farooq

May 24, 2019 | Agencies

National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that no matter how powerful Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become after winning with the majority, but he cannot remove Article 35A and Article 370 from the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"No matters how much powerful he (Mr Modi) likes but he cannot remove Article 370 and Article 35A from the state," Dr Abdullah here told reporters on his arrival from Srinagar after again being elected as Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

National Conference has won all the three seats of Kashmir valley.

He replied to a question when asked that BJP has said that they will abrogate Article 370 and 35A from J&K if voted to power with majority.

On EVM issue, he said that the Election Commission and all the political parties must sit together and find a way out. "India is a huge nation. I say that there is something but the EVM problem must be sorted out and whatever is possible should be done."

On Congress debacle, Dr Abdullah said, "winning and losing are part of life. Rahul Gandhi after five years will make a comeback and don't think that people of Amethi will forget him."