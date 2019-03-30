Modi 'big liar', pray for his defeat across India: Farooq Abdullah

March 30, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

President of National Conference and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “big liar” and people should pray for his funeral (defeat) across India in the upcoming parliamentary polls.

Addressing workers at party headquarters, Abdullah said it was imperative to defeat the BJP to safeguard the secular fabric of India.

“He (Modi) promised that he will provide two crore jobs in a year that tantamount to 10 crore jobs in 5 years. Where are those jobs?,” he said.

Abdullah said “Modi used to scream his lungs out about Mandir (Ram Mandir in Ayodhya). Where is that Mandir today, it too was swallowed by Balakote. After the Balakote attack, he forgets Mandir.”

“If you want to save India, and give respect to all, irrespective of their colour, creed and religion then it is imperative to defeat BJP in the upcoming polls. It is not only about Jammu and Kashmir only, but for the interest of India," he said.