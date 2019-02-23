Modi asks world to unite and act against militancy

Press Trust of IndiaSeoul, Feb 22:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the time has come for the global community to "unite and act" to completely eradicate militant networks and their financing supply channels as he identified radicalisation and militancy as the biggest threats to global peace and security.
Modi, who is here on a two-day visit to South Korea, expressed his gratitude for South Korea's support following one of the worst militant attacks that killed 40 CRPF men in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.
Addressing the media after his talks with President Moon Jae-in, Prime Minister Modi said that the time has come when the world, going beyond the talks, should "unite and act" against militancy.
Later, speaking at an event after receiving the prestigious Seoul Peace Prize for 2018 here, Prime Minister Modi said that like Korea, India has also suffered the pain of cross-border strife.
"Our endeavour towards peaceful developments has only too often been derailed by cross-border militancy," he said in an apparent reference to Pakistan, which is accused of providing safe havens to several militant groups.
While India has been the victim of cross-border militancy for over 40 years, all nations today face this grave threat which respects no borders, he added.
"The time has come for all those who believe in humanity to join hands, to completely eradicate militant networks, and their financing supply channels and counter militant ideology and propaganda. Only by doing so, can we replace hate with harmony, destruction with development, and transform the landscape of violence and vendetta into a post-guard of peace," Modi said.
He recalled that a few months before the Seoul Olympics in 1988, an organization called al-Qaeda was formed.
"Today, radicalisation and militancy have become globalised and are the biggest threats to global peace and security," he said.
Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to President Moon for his condolences and support on the Pulwama attack.
"We are committed towards strengthening our bilateral and multilateral cooperation against militancy," he said.
He said an MoU signed between India's Home Ministry and South Korea's National Police Agency today will further take forward the counter-militancy cooperation between the two sides.