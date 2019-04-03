About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 03, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

Modi appointed BJP-affiliated Guvs, Chancellors, VCs with communal mindset: Azad

‘Vajpayee was mass leaser, Modi spreading communal hate’

 

 

 Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “touched a new low with his hate speech causing damage to social fabric for political gains, and by appointing BJP members on constitutional positions”.
“We have seen many Governments in New Delhi whether it was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Congress Governments. But, we have never seen such Prime Minister like Narendra Modi who uses abusive language. The language Modi uses was never used by even a low level politician.”
“The BJP leaders and PM Modi use language which is unfortunate. He is the PM of India, not of BJP or of any particular community,” said Ghulam Nabi Azad, while speaking at a public meeting at Kotranka in Rajouri district.
He said that “Modi is PM of all the communities whether he was voted to power by those people or not. Once a person is elected to become Prime Minister, he belongs to all. It is unfortunate that in the history of independent India, Modi discriminates people on communal lines. He does meet people other than from BJP. He does not do work of other parties except of BJP.”
“We have objection to the appointment of Governors affiliated with BJP. He wants Judges, Chancellors and Vice Chancellors from BJP. When constitution was framed in the country and Pt Lal Jawahar Lal Nehru was Prime Minister, some posts were kept out of party politics so that the concerned official should not work on political favour,” he added.
Azad said that “How can a Governor ask people to ensure victory of BJP? Vice Chancellors and Chancellors have been allegedly working for BJP, which is unfortunate. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also PM from BJP, and he was intelligent leader.”
“Congress respected him (Vajpayee). Muslims, Sikh, Hindus, and Christians respected him because he was working for everyone. Atal respected all the communities without any discrimination with the people,” he said, while drawing comparison between two Prime Ministers from BJP i.e. Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi.
He added: “We don’t compare Modi with Congress because Congress is on the top, and Modi is at the bottom. I am comparing BJP PM with BJP PM. Vajpayee was the tallest leader, than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”
He said that Vajpayee was the leader of masses belonging to all communities. “There was no confrontation between Hindus and Muslims. However, wherever BJP is facing problem nowadays, Modi turn the issues communal.”
“Yesterday, AICC National Chief Rahul Gandhi went to Kerala and surprisingly that constituency has fifty percent Muslim and fifty percent Hindus. On this, Modi has questioned that Rahul Gandhi chose to contest from Muslim constituency,” he said.
He said that Modi looks at things with communal view point.
“We don’t need to fight elections on Hindus and Muslims. Congress never had this propaganda of Hindus and Muslims. It is the policy of BJP. Hindus and Muslims are brothers of each others.”
“India is strong until Hindus and Muslims are living with love and harmony. Those doing communal politics are sowing seeds of hate. We have to live with unity and keep the country united. It is important to bring Congress party Government in centre.”

Latest News

UN chief warns against rising anti-Muslim hatred

UN chief warns against rising anti-Muslim hatred

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
PHE daily-wagers lockdown offices, demand release of pending wages

PHE daily-wagers lockdown offices, demand release of pending wages

Apr 02 | Agencies
Withdrawal of security cover will hamper Congress leaders

Withdrawal of security cover will hamper Congress leaders' poll campai ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Election department has got nearly 100 complaints of MCC violation: Of ...

Election department has got nearly 100 complaints of MCC violation: Of ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Karnah road through for traffic, Bandipora-Gurez to reopen on Wed

Karnah road through for traffic, Bandipora-Gurez to reopen on Wed

Apr 02 | Agencies
Prof Sangmi is new Dean College Development Council of KU

Prof Sangmi is new Dean College Development Council of KU

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Cross LoC Trade suspended in Poonch

Cross LoC Trade suspended in Poonch

Apr 02 | Agencies
Kathua Police tells group admins to register their WhatsApp groups at ...

Kathua Police tells group admins to register their WhatsApp groups at ...

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
More than 113 milion people suffer

More than 113 milion people suffer 'acute hunger': UN

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Omar hits back at Gambhir’s ‘Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM’ remark ...

Omar hits back at Gambhir’s ‘Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM’ remark ...

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Congress election manifesto says

Congress election manifesto says 'no change in Article 370'

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Rajouri

Apr 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Pakistan says Indian fire killed its 3 troops

Pakistan says Indian fire killed its 3 troops

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Fire damages store at DH Ramban

Fire damages store at DH Ramban

Apr 02 | Tawheed Ahmed
WhatsApp unveils

WhatsApp unveils 'tipline' to tackle fake news

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Bihar woman found dead in Poonch, husband missing

Bihar woman found dead in Poonch, husband missing

Apr 02 | Agencies
Indian satellite destruction created 400 pieces of debris, endangering ...

Indian satellite destruction created 400 pieces of debris, endangering ...

Apr 02 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Special group to suggest security upgrade of Jammu-Srinagar highway: D ...

Special group to suggest security upgrade of Jammu-Srinagar highway: D ...

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Protests at Lethpora after forces allegedly manhandle girl student

Protests at Lethpora after forces allegedly manhandle girl student

Apr 02 | Javid Sofi
Schools near LoC in Poonch to remain closed today

Schools near LoC in Poonch to remain closed today

Apr 02 | RK Online Desk
AFSPA

AFSPA's 'disturbed area' tag extended for 3 AP districts

Apr 02 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 03, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

Modi appointed BJP-affiliated Guvs, Chancellors, VCs with communal mindset: Azad

‘Vajpayee was mass leaser, Modi spreading communal hate’

 

 

              

 Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “touched a new low with his hate speech causing damage to social fabric for political gains, and by appointing BJP members on constitutional positions”.
“We have seen many Governments in New Delhi whether it was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Congress Governments. But, we have never seen such Prime Minister like Narendra Modi who uses abusive language. The language Modi uses was never used by even a low level politician.”
“The BJP leaders and PM Modi use language which is unfortunate. He is the PM of India, not of BJP or of any particular community,” said Ghulam Nabi Azad, while speaking at a public meeting at Kotranka in Rajouri district.
He said that “Modi is PM of all the communities whether he was voted to power by those people or not. Once a person is elected to become Prime Minister, he belongs to all. It is unfortunate that in the history of independent India, Modi discriminates people on communal lines. He does meet people other than from BJP. He does not do work of other parties except of BJP.”
“We have objection to the appointment of Governors affiliated with BJP. He wants Judges, Chancellors and Vice Chancellors from BJP. When constitution was framed in the country and Pt Lal Jawahar Lal Nehru was Prime Minister, some posts were kept out of party politics so that the concerned official should not work on political favour,” he added.
Azad said that “How can a Governor ask people to ensure victory of BJP? Vice Chancellors and Chancellors have been allegedly working for BJP, which is unfortunate. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also PM from BJP, and he was intelligent leader.”
“Congress respected him (Vajpayee). Muslims, Sikh, Hindus, and Christians respected him because he was working for everyone. Atal respected all the communities without any discrimination with the people,” he said, while drawing comparison between two Prime Ministers from BJP i.e. Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi.
He added: “We don’t compare Modi with Congress because Congress is on the top, and Modi is at the bottom. I am comparing BJP PM with BJP PM. Vajpayee was the tallest leader, than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”
He said that Vajpayee was the leader of masses belonging to all communities. “There was no confrontation between Hindus and Muslims. However, wherever BJP is facing problem nowadays, Modi turn the issues communal.”
“Yesterday, AICC National Chief Rahul Gandhi went to Kerala and surprisingly that constituency has fifty percent Muslim and fifty percent Hindus. On this, Modi has questioned that Rahul Gandhi chose to contest from Muslim constituency,” he said.
He said that Modi looks at things with communal view point.
“We don’t need to fight elections on Hindus and Muslims. Congress never had this propaganda of Hindus and Muslims. It is the policy of BJP. Hindus and Muslims are brothers of each others.”
“India is strong until Hindus and Muslims are living with love and harmony. Those doing communal politics are sowing seeds of hate. We have to live with unity and keep the country united. It is important to bring Congress party Government in centre.”

News From Rising Kashmir

;