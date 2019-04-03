Modi appointed BJP-affiliated Guvs, Chancellors, VCs with communal mindset: Azad

April 03, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

‘Vajpayee was mass leaser, Modi spreading communal hate’

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “touched a new low with his hate speech causing damage to social fabric for political gains, and by appointing BJP members on constitutional positions”.

“We have seen many Governments in New Delhi whether it was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Congress Governments. But, we have never seen such Prime Minister like Narendra Modi who uses abusive language. The language Modi uses was never used by even a low level politician.”

“The BJP leaders and PM Modi use language which is unfortunate. He is the PM of India, not of BJP or of any particular community,” said Ghulam Nabi Azad, while speaking at a public meeting at Kotranka in Rajouri district.

He said that “Modi is PM of all the communities whether he was voted to power by those people or not. Once a person is elected to become Prime Minister, he belongs to all. It is unfortunate that in the history of independent India, Modi discriminates people on communal lines. He does meet people other than from BJP. He does not do work of other parties except of BJP.”

“We have objection to the appointment of Governors affiliated with BJP. He wants Judges, Chancellors and Vice Chancellors from BJP. When constitution was framed in the country and Pt Lal Jawahar Lal Nehru was Prime Minister, some posts were kept out of party politics so that the concerned official should not work on political favour,” he added.

Azad said that “How can a Governor ask people to ensure victory of BJP? Vice Chancellors and Chancellors have been allegedly working for BJP, which is unfortunate. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also PM from BJP, and he was intelligent leader.”

“Congress respected him (Vajpayee). Muslims, Sikh, Hindus, and Christians respected him because he was working for everyone. Atal respected all the communities without any discrimination with the people,” he said, while drawing comparison between two Prime Ministers from BJP i.e. Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi.

He added: “We don’t compare Modi with Congress because Congress is on the top, and Modi is at the bottom. I am comparing BJP PM with BJP PM. Vajpayee was the tallest leader, than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He said that Vajpayee was the leader of masses belonging to all communities. “There was no confrontation between Hindus and Muslims. However, wherever BJP is facing problem nowadays, Modi turn the issues communal.”

“Yesterday, AICC National Chief Rahul Gandhi went to Kerala and surprisingly that constituency has fifty percent Muslim and fifty percent Hindus. On this, Modi has questioned that Rahul Gandhi chose to contest from Muslim constituency,” he said.

He said that Modi looks at things with communal view point.

“We don’t need to fight elections on Hindus and Muslims. Congress never had this propaganda of Hindus and Muslims. It is the policy of BJP. Hindus and Muslims are brothers of each others.”

“India is strong until Hindus and Muslims are living with love and harmony. Those doing communal politics are sowing seeds of hate. We have to live with unity and keep the country united. It is important to bring Congress party Government in centre.”