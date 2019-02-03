Modi announces Protected Area Permit validity for 15 days in Ladakh

AgenciesLeh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that protected Area Permit’s validity has been increased to 15 days from present ten days which will help tourists to enjoy their stay in Ladakh.
He also inaugurated new tourist and trekking routes in Ladakh. Modi said about three lakh tourists had visited Ladakh, including Kargil last year.
The PM said, once the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail line is completed, the distance from Delhi to Leh will be reduced. He said, it will also benefit the tourism sector.
He inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 12000 crores in Ladakh region.
Modi, who arrived here this morning, on a day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir, was received at the Leh airport by Governor Satya Pal Malik, his advisors, top civil servants, Army and police officers.
He laid foundation stone for Rs 480 crore Terminal Building at Leh Airport besides inaugurated the 9-megawatt Dah hydroelectric project which is run of the river scheme at village Datang.
Modi also dedicated to the nation the 220 KV Alusteng in Srinagar-Drass-Kargil-Leh transmission line.
He also launched University of Ladakh, the first-ever in this region. It will be a cluster university comprising degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi.