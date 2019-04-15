About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Modi, Amit Shah India’s biggest enemies: Farooq

National Conference President and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah were India’s biggest enemies who believe in dividing the nation on the basis of caste, creed and religion.
Addressing a public gathering in Mir Bahri, Dal Lake, Farooq said people had made it a point not to fall prey to the BJP’s divisive agenda.
He said BJP was trying to divert the attention of people by propping up emotive issues.
“These people want to change the very framework of the constitution of India, which grants equal rights and opportunities to everyone. It is the Indian constitution which grants rights to profess any faith. It is the same constitution that confers upon our State certain constitutional safeguards. It is the same constitution which grants our State a special status by means of Article 35-A and Article 370. These people have always shown abhorrence for our special status and special constitutional position,” Farooq said. “The other day BJP came up with its manifesto which explicitly reflects the hatred BJP boasts for the identity of our State. They have forcefully vowed to do away with the provisions of Article 370, Article 35-A in that manifesto.”
He said their sole agenda was to change the demography of Jammu Kashmir.
“However, let me tell them that they are playing with fire. To meet this purpose they have employed various henchmen in our State, such cronies can be seen holding ink pot and apple in their hands. The sole aim of BJP and its cronies is to make non-state subjects buy land and property in our state,” the NC chief said.
He said that the ensuing parliament polls were significant since it would decide if India remains secular or not.
“Our fight is with the divisive forces. We should utilize our power of vote to show such forces as are inimical to our special status their right place. They can go to any extent to grind their axe. They will use men, money and machinery to coerce the voters. However, the need of the hour demands us to remain united and vigilant of their machinations. This time we are voting for our identity and the integrity of our State. Any mistake by us will have serious repercussions for the coming generations of ours,” Farooq said.
He said NC would not allow anybody to fiddle with the State’s special status.
“We have been and will continue to protect the identity, integrity and pluralistic character of our state. We would not allow anyone to abridge our rights,” the NC President said.
NC Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, chief spokesperson Aga Ruhullah and Tanvir Sadiq also addressed the gathering.

 

 

 

Latest News

Pak releases another 100 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Pak releases another 100 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Army Major who fell into gorge succumbs

Army Major who fell into gorge succumbs

Apr 14 | Agencies
Hundreds evacuated in Frankfurt so WWII bomb can be defused

Hundreds evacuated in Frankfurt so WWII bomb can be defused

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Structured Indo-Pak engagement key to build edifice of durable peace: ...

Structured Indo-Pak engagement key to build edifice of durable peace: ...

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Artificial atoms created for quantum computing

Artificial atoms created for quantum computing

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Over 120 killed, nearly 600 wounded in Libya fighting: WHO

Over 120 killed, nearly 600 wounded in Libya fighting: WHO

Apr 14 | PTI/AFP
Capt Amarinder slams Modi for politicising Jallianwala Bagh

Capt Amarinder slams Modi for politicising Jallianwala Bagh

Apr 14 | Agencies
Pak forms team to probe Hazarganj attack as Hazaras continue sit-in fo ...

Pak forms team to probe Hazarganj attack as Hazaras continue sit-in fo ...

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Shri Ram College of Commerce to design curriculum of Jammu University

Shri Ram College of Commerce to design curriculum of Jammu University

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
NIA arrests 5th ‘accused’ in Lethpora CRPF camp attack

NIA arrests 5th ‘accused’ in Lethpora CRPF camp attack

Apr 14 | RK Online Desk
Saudis, UAE express support for Sudan military council

Saudis, UAE express support for Sudan military council

Apr 14 | PTI/AP
Probe ordered into fire incident at Khan Kah-e-Faiz Fanah Tral

Probe ordered into fire incident at Khan Kah-e-Faiz Fanah Tral

Apr 14 | Javid Sofi
Kishtwar Killing: Police identifies the shooter, releases picture

Kishtwar Killing: Police identifies the shooter, releases picture

Apr 14 | Agencies
Army officer injured after falling into gorge in Kupwara

Army officer injured after falling into gorge in Kupwara

Apr 14 | Agencies
J&K fire & emergency services bats for setting up dog squad to search ...

J&K fire & emergency services bats for setting up dog squad to search ...

Apr 14 | Agencies
BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims wants to divide India ...

BJP with its noxious agenda of banishing Muslims wants to divide India ...

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Militant hideout busted in Pulwama: Police

Militant hideout busted in Pulwama: Police

Apr 14 | RK Online Desk
Three drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Three drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Apr 14 | RK Online Desk
Won

Won't let Abdullahs, Muftis divide India: PM Modi

Apr 14 | Press Trust of India
Iran flood death toll rises to 76

Iran flood death toll rises to 76

Apr 14 | AFP/PTI

'Multiple' victims in Australia shooting: Police

Apr 14 | AFP/Press Trust of India
IS claims responsibility of Quetta attack in Pakistan

IS claims responsibility of Quetta attack in Pakistan

Apr 14 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Modi, Amit Shah India’s biggest enemies: Farooq

              

National Conference President and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah were India’s biggest enemies who believe in dividing the nation on the basis of caste, creed and religion.
Addressing a public gathering in Mir Bahri, Dal Lake, Farooq said people had made it a point not to fall prey to the BJP’s divisive agenda.
He said BJP was trying to divert the attention of people by propping up emotive issues.
“These people want to change the very framework of the constitution of India, which grants equal rights and opportunities to everyone. It is the Indian constitution which grants rights to profess any faith. It is the same constitution that confers upon our State certain constitutional safeguards. It is the same constitution which grants our State a special status by means of Article 35-A and Article 370. These people have always shown abhorrence for our special status and special constitutional position,” Farooq said. “The other day BJP came up with its manifesto which explicitly reflects the hatred BJP boasts for the identity of our State. They have forcefully vowed to do away with the provisions of Article 370, Article 35-A in that manifesto.”
He said their sole agenda was to change the demography of Jammu Kashmir.
“However, let me tell them that they are playing with fire. To meet this purpose they have employed various henchmen in our State, such cronies can be seen holding ink pot and apple in their hands. The sole aim of BJP and its cronies is to make non-state subjects buy land and property in our state,” the NC chief said.
He said that the ensuing parliament polls were significant since it would decide if India remains secular or not.
“Our fight is with the divisive forces. We should utilize our power of vote to show such forces as are inimical to our special status their right place. They can go to any extent to grind their axe. They will use men, money and machinery to coerce the voters. However, the need of the hour demands us to remain united and vigilant of their machinations. This time we are voting for our identity and the integrity of our State. Any mistake by us will have serious repercussions for the coming generations of ours,” Farooq said.
He said NC would not allow anybody to fiddle with the State’s special status.
“We have been and will continue to protect the identity, integrity and pluralistic character of our state. We would not allow anyone to abridge our rights,” the NC President said.
NC Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, chief spokesperson Aga Ruhullah and Tanvir Sadiq also addressed the gathering.

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;