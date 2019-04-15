Modi, Amit Shah India’s biggest enemies: Farooq

April 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference President and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah were India’s biggest enemies who believe in dividing the nation on the basis of caste, creed and religion.

Addressing a public gathering in Mir Bahri, Dal Lake, Farooq said people had made it a point not to fall prey to the BJP’s divisive agenda.

He said BJP was trying to divert the attention of people by propping up emotive issues.

“These people want to change the very framework of the constitution of India, which grants equal rights and opportunities to everyone. It is the Indian constitution which grants rights to profess any faith. It is the same constitution that confers upon our State certain constitutional safeguards. It is the same constitution which grants our State a special status by means of Article 35-A and Article 370. These people have always shown abhorrence for our special status and special constitutional position,” Farooq said. “The other day BJP came up with its manifesto which explicitly reflects the hatred BJP boasts for the identity of our State. They have forcefully vowed to do away with the provisions of Article 370, Article 35-A in that manifesto.”

He said their sole agenda was to change the demography of Jammu Kashmir.

“However, let me tell them that they are playing with fire. To meet this purpose they have employed various henchmen in our State, such cronies can be seen holding ink pot and apple in their hands. The sole aim of BJP and its cronies is to make non-state subjects buy land and property in our state,” the NC chief said.

He said that the ensuing parliament polls were significant since it would decide if India remains secular or not.

“Our fight is with the divisive forces. We should utilize our power of vote to show such forces as are inimical to our special status their right place. They can go to any extent to grind their axe. They will use men, money and machinery to coerce the voters. However, the need of the hour demands us to remain united and vigilant of their machinations. This time we are voting for our identity and the integrity of our State. Any mistake by us will have serious repercussions for the coming generations of ours,” Farooq said.

He said NC would not allow anybody to fiddle with the State’s special status.

“We have been and will continue to protect the identity, integrity and pluralistic character of our state. We would not allow anyone to abridge our rights,” the NC President said.

NC Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, chief spokesperson Aga Ruhullah and Tanvir Sadiq also addressed the gathering.